To Ottawa Man's Horror, Headless 'Zombie' Toad Hops Away

A 32-year-old man in Ottawa, Canada, was left horrified when he saw a headless zombie frog jumping in front of him.

According to a report, the man was at work when he came across the mutilated toad. At first, the man believed that it was dead but the toad suddenly came back to life and started jumping. The unidentified man recorded the moment on his phone and shared the video on the internet.

In the video, the muscles around the neck of the toad are still seen twitching and when the man’s boss gave it a nudge, it started hopping away from the man without its head on the grass. In the shared post, he described the toad as a zombie.

The man said, “I saw the frog in the grass right away as it stood out. Initially, I believed that it was dead, but as we approached my boss nudged the frog with his foot and it suddenly jumped. Me and my boss, both were horrified to see. As I got a little closer to it, I saw I was still breathing, I almost felt sick at that moment.”

The man further said the toad did not seem to be in pain, and he believed it was clipped by a lawnmower. He said, “I’ve unfortunately seen a few get chopped up by a lawnmower before, but never any that survived like this one." The man in the end put the toad out of its misery.

A biological science professor stated that a frog can live and jump without its head.

Speaking to Live Science, Emily Taylor, professor at California Polytechnic State University, said that the brain stem controls many central and other important parts like digestion, heart rate, and other functions.

“So, theoretically, a body, whether it’s of a human or an animal, can survive with only that part of the brain. Meanwhile, the brain parts that are linked with memory, decision-making power, and consciousness are gone."

However, the chances of a frog surviving long-term without its head are very less due to environmental reasons.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.