To Prefix or Not Prefix? Judges' 'Marital Status' on Court Release is Dividing Twitter

Lawyer and legal activist Indira Jaising recently broached a subject that had Twitter divided and debating. Sharing a press release from the Supreme Court’s Public Relations Office, she pointed out that it had revealed the marital status of one of the three newly-appointed women judges by prefixing her name with a “Mrs", while the other two were prefixed with “Ms". “Not done, disclosing the marital status of women judges while making appointments, what has it got to do with their competence to be judges? This is stereotyping of the worst kind," Jaising wrote. The press release had communicated that the Chief Justice of India NV Ramana would be administering the oath of office to the nine judge designates on August 31 and in that context, had listed out their names.

While some said they preferred a “marital-status agnostic prefix" like Ms, some questioned if it was an inadvertent error, some asked if the judge perhaps preferred it that way, and still, some others opined that marital status was not “extremely personal" information and that the usage of Mrs was innocuous. The following is what Twitter users had to say.

What is the problem if the marital status of a judge is disclosed. It is not some extremely personal information, it is a part of the basic personal profile of a person. Lawyers keep lecturing on transparency everywhere but don't want people to know the basic profile of a judge?— Samridh Joshi (@SamridhJoshi) August 31, 2021

Two Ms and one Mrs. Wonder why? Does she prefer being referred to as Mrs?— Namita Bhandare (@namitabhandare) August 31, 2021

An inadvertent or thoughtful— Mahesh Gautam (@MaheshCGautam) August 31, 2021

Mrs. is only written when addressing a lady by her surname right? eg. Mrs. Kapoor… But while writing a lady's full name, it ought to be Ms. Anushka Kapoor, right?— Joel (@_JoelR7) August 31, 2021

There is no such rule. 'Ms' is simply a marital status-agnostic prefix, at par with 'Mr'.— Sunny Lyngdoh (@CCHanglu) September 1, 2021

The use of "Mrs" should be prohibited everywhere. I personally feel it's afront to my dignity as a person.— NANDITTTA BATRA (@nanditta11) August 31, 2021

While some users said that the prefixes had been put according to English language protocol, others decried the practice as archaic.

Only India still has this archaic practise of giving the Mrs and Ms prefix to women based on their marital status. An even worser form of this practise is seen in academia where Dr is given (Ms or Mrs) in brackets. For example Dr (Mrs) Hemati.— Aaron 🌪️ (@ROALY) August 31, 2021

This is hair-splitting of the meanest level. All judges have been addressed strictly as per English - official language of SC. If you see it problematic, then you give up English language first and then campaign to make any gender-neutral language as the SC's official language.— Prabhakar (@JLNehruTheGreat) August 31, 2021

When we title them as Judge then Mr and Mrs required?— Chips (@PatrioticChip) August 31, 2021

There is the netrual Ms. But no one ever uses it. It should be popularized.— 4ever_anxious (@priya_natta) August 31, 2021

In a first, three women judges, including Justice B V Nagarathna who is in line to be the first woman Chief Justice of India (CJI) in September 2027, took oath of office as judges of the Supreme Court on Tuesday. After the swearing-in ceremony, Chief Justice of India N V Ramana posed with his colleagues for some pictures. In one of the photos, CJI Raman can be seen with the four sitting women judges of the apex court - Justice Indira Banerjee, Justice B V Nagarathna, Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Bela M Trivedi.

The Supreme Court, which came into being on January 26, 1950, has seen very few women judges since its inception and in the last over 71 years — only eight, starting with Justice M Fathima Beevi in 1989. The seven other female judges appointed to the apex court are — Justices Sujata V Manohar, Ruma Pal, Gyan Sudha Misra, Ranjana P Desai, R Banumathi, Indu Malhotra and Indira Banerjee.

