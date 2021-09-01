To Prefix or Not Prefix? Judges' 'Marital Status' on Court Release is Dividing Twitter

CHANGE LANGUAGE
While some said they preferred a "marital-status agnostic prefix" like Ms, some questioned if it was an inadvertent error. (Image: Bar & Bench Twitter handle)

Sharing a press release from the Supreme Court's Public Relations Office, Indira Jaising pointed out that it had revealed the marital status of one of the three newly-appointed women judges.

Lawyer and legal activist Indira Jaising recently broached a subject that had Twitter divided and debating. Sharing a press release from the Supreme Court’s Public Relations Office, she pointed out that it had revealed the marital status of one of the three newly-appointed women judges by prefixing her name with a “Mrs", while the other two were prefixed with “Ms". “Not done, disclosing the marital status of women judges while making appointments, what has it got to do with their competence to be judges? This is stereotyping of the worst kind," Jaising wrote. The press release had communicated that the Chief Justice of India NV Ramana would be administering the oath of office to the nine judge designates on August 31 and in that context, had listed out their names.

While some said they preferred a “marital-status agnostic prefix" like Ms, some questioned if it was an inadvertent error, some asked if the judge perhaps preferred it that way, and still, some others opined that marital status was not “extremely personal" information and that the usage of Mrs was innocuous. The following is what Twitter users had to say.

While some users said that the prefixes had been put according to English language protocol, others decried the practice as archaic.

In a first, three women judges, including Justice B V Nagarathna who is in line to be the first woman Chief Justice of India (CJI) in September 2027, took oath of office as judges of the Supreme Court on Tuesday. After the swearing-in ceremony, Chief Justice of India N V Ramana posed with his colleagues for some pictures. In one of the photos, CJI Raman can be seen with the four sitting women judges of the apex court - Justice Indira Banerjee, Justice B V Nagarathna, Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Bela M Trivedi.

The Supreme Court, which came into being on January 26, 1950, has seen very few women judges since its inception and in the last over 71 years — only eight, starting with Justice M Fathima Beevi in 1989. The seven other female judges appointed to the apex court are — Justices Sujata V Manohar, Ruma Pal, Gyan Sudha Misra, Ranjana P Desai, R Banumathi, Indu Malhotra and Indira Banerjee.

September 01, 2021