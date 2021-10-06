To Save Money, This UK Couple Buys Clothes And Belts That Both Can Wear

Every couple has their unique way of running their house. Some people prefer living a king-size life while others save more for their future. thirty-four-year-old Grace Surguy, along with her husband Reyon Kenward, has decided to live a life with more savings. Hence, the two of them are also taking some steps different from usual. Grace, a digital delivery manager, has found out a fantastic way of saving money like a perfect wife.

Usually, people cannot even imagine a couple not having different wardrobes but Grace has come up with a fantastic idea that they do not have to worry about shopping now and then. Besides this, they have also saved Rs 77,000. Grace is someone who likes to save money, and hence, she did not want to spend a huge amount of money on winter wardrobes. So, she did not buy different clothes for herself and her husband. She bought clothes that both of them could wear.

According to a report in The Sun, after cutting down on their winter shopping, the couple saved £764 — Rs 77,000. Apart from this, she also buys accessories like shoes, goggles and belts that both of them can use.

Boyfriend jeans and baggy jumpers are the first choices of this couple. The two have to put in a lot of effort in buying clothes but shopping is always worth it. They buy costly clothes at a 50% discount. The couple says that several brands do not put the tag of unisex on their clothes but both men and women can wear them. Also, if the body structure of a couple is similar then they do not face issues in sharing clothes and it also helps save money.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.