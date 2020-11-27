To Save Oceans from Plastic Fibers, Environmental Body Suggests Filters in All Washing Machines

An environmental charity has said that all washing machines that go out for sale must have special filters fitted in, which will be able to capture the plastic microfibre released from the clothes.

The Marine Conservation Society have launched the ‘'Stop Ocean Threads' campaign (https://www.mcsuk.org/campaigns/microfibrecampaign-home) and have been working to know the consensus of the residents on the matter. Their website asks for support and says that they are calling for the UK Government to write the use of the filters into law by the year 2024.

Interestingly, research suggested that more than four-fifths of adults surveyed have not only agreed that such a measure should be implemented but also are okay with paying a bit extra for the new filter-added washers. Now the body is asking residents to show their support on social media to quicken the action.

Marine Conservation Society's Laura Foster said, “If we can show manufacturers that the public wants these filters fitted as soon as possible, we hope to speed up the legislative process and get filters fitted in the near future”.

By collecting the microfibre in the machine, the charity hopes that the pollutant can be stopped from getting drained away to make its way into the oceans, thus preventing it from contaminating the waters. The synthetic fibres like polyester and nylon are not biodegradable and also get consumed by aquatic life, which are then consumed by us.

Around 15 per cent of all plastic is used to make synthetic fibres, mostly for clothing purpose and hence if these microfibres can be stopped from getting washed out to the water bodies, a lot of waste dump can be stopped. As per the society, the “best way to stop the flow of microfibres to our ocean is to fit filters in our washing machines”.