1-MIN READ

To Snip or Not to Snip? KL Rahul Consults Fans on 'Quarantine Haircut' Question

Image credits: Twitter.

One even asked for him to bring the ponytail-look back.

Indian batsman KL Rahul is sorted when he is on the field but he is dealing with a dilemma of different while sitting at home.

Rahul decided to seek help from his fans on social media to arrive at a solution. The question was whether he should cut his hair or let it grow.

“Hair. Keep or cut,” he wrote in the caption of a pic of him standing in front of a mirror. In the bathroom mirror selfie, Rahul is wearing a sweatshirt with his hair and beard on display.

Twitterati owned up to their task like always and suggested much more than simple ‘keep’ or ‘cut’ options. While one user commented, “Keep” with a red heart emoji, another asked him to keep his hair like Ravindra Jadeja in this picture.

Requests for Rahul to keep his hair like Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Shikhar Dhawan also poured in.

Many Twitter users were in favour of the player keeping his hairstyle intact.



Some thought cutting it would be better.


One Twitter user, with the username of God Hanuman, commented on the thread in the persona of the mythological character. In Hindi, he wrote, “Putra sab moh maya hai, bilkul ganje ho jao”.


