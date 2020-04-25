To Snip or Not to Snip? KL Rahul Consults Fans on 'Quarantine Haircut' Question

Indian batsman KL Rahul is sorted when he is on the field but he is dealing with a dilemma of different while sitting at home.

Rahul decided to seek help from his fans on social media to arrive at a solution. The question was whether he should cut his hair or let it grow.

“Hair. Keep or cut,” he wrote in the caption of a pic of him standing in front of a mirror. In the bathroom mirror selfie, Rahul is wearing a sweatshirt with his hair and beard on display.

Hair

Keep or cut ✂️ pic.twitter.com/IxXd3VlaKU — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) April 24, 2020

Twitterati owned up to their task like always and suggested much more than simple ‘keep’ or ‘cut’ options. While one user commented, “Keep” with a red heart emoji, another asked him to keep his hair like Ravindra Jadeja in this picture.

KEEP LIKE THIS .NOW I AM ALSO READYING TO KEEP LIKE THIS #StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/UmT9nYY6Mx — Anirudh gokul iss veriyanˢᵘʳᵘˡᶦ (@anigokuliss) April 24, 2020

Requests for Rahul to keep his hair like Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Shikhar Dhawan also poured in.

We want to see you like this at least once in your career... @klrahul11 pic.twitter.com/EJfg0TfTfb — Mahendra Gadkar (@GadkarMahendra) April 24, 2020

Many Twitter users were in favour of the player keeping his hairstyle intact.

please don't cut your klassy hair — Rajat Sarkar (@RajatSa92757659) April 24, 2020

Keep ur looking like model — Nag Manoj (@ManojYa01524312) April 24, 2020





Hair makes you look like hero,so keep it — Priya (@Priya30463182) April 24, 2020





One even asked for him to bring the ponytail-look back.

Keep it... Bring back the ponytail — Viola Patrao (@Violapatrao) April 24, 2020

Some thought cutting it would be better.

Clean shave — . (@ayondragneel) April 24, 2020





Cut stylish player — KLRAHUL FAN CLUB (@KLRAHUL_FANclub) April 24, 2020

One Twitter user, with the username of God Hanuman, commented on the thread in the persona of the mythological character. In Hindi, he wrote, “Putra sab moh maya hai, bilkul ganje ho jao”.