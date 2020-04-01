BUZZ

1-MIN READ

To Zoom or Not to Zoom? Mumbai Police's April Fools' Joke is a Lesson in Social Distancing

Mumbai Police | Image credit: PTI

Mumbai Police takes to Twitter to send a message about social distancing amid coronavirus lockdown.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 1, 2020, 3:04 PM IST
Mumbai Police ain’t keeping their calm this April Fools’ Day. As everyone is busy pulling pranks and jokes on each other, Mumbai Police didn’t leave a chance. However, the prank comes with a message to maintain social distancing.

The police department has posted an image on Twitter, with the caption, “Zoom In! We’ve got a secret message for you”.

On zooming in the image, one can read, “That’s too close. Don’t be a fool. Maintain Social Distance”.

Netizens applauded Mumbai police for their effort. A user wrote, “very very nice! Trying to be funny with a message! Someone smart is handling the account,” while other mentioned, “Brilliant. Stay safe. We are all together”.

Here’s what other users on the microblogging site reacted:

Pune police department have issued a strict warning against spreading any false news on COVID-19 in the name of prank on April 1.

The officials have issued a notification warning action under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code(IPC). Breaking this order might lead up to six months of imprisonment, or a fine of up to ₹1,000, or both.

The Government of Maharashtra has also warned people against posting any hoaxes related to the novel Coronavirus.

This was done in order to keep people away from misinformation after the police have noted instances of people spreading false information on social media platforms.

