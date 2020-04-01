To Zoom or Not to Zoom? Mumbai Police's April Fools' Joke is a Lesson in Social Distancing

Mumbai Police ain’t keeping their calm this April Fools’ Day. As everyone is busy pulling pranks and jokes on each other, Mumbai Police didn’t leave a chance. However, the prank comes with a message to maintain social distancing.

The police department has posted an image on Twitter, with the caption, “Zoom In! We’ve got a secret message for you”.

Zoom In! We’ve got a secret message for you. pic.twitter.com/8b0ftbBYsq — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 1, 2020

On zooming in the image, one can read, “That’s too close. Don’t be a fool. Maintain Social Distance”.

Netizens applauded Mumbai police for their effort. A user wrote, “very very nice! Trying to be funny with a message! Someone smart is handling the account,” while other mentioned, “Brilliant. Stay safe. We are all together”.

@MumbaiPolice very very nice ! Trying to be funny with a message ! Someone smart is ah fling tha account — Lavesh (@lsdrq) April 1, 2020

Brilliant. Stay safe. We are all together. — Sanj G (@SanjG1) April 1, 2020

Here’s what other users on the microblogging site reacted:

Super creativity — Raj (@rajmeh65) April 1, 2020

April fool — Samu_B (@SamuB_22) April 1, 2020

Hope this will be across all twitter-users Indian regional languages... — Munnish Puri (@MunnishPuri) April 1, 2020

Pune police department have issued a strict warning against spreading any false news on COVID-19 in the name of prank on April 1.

The officials have issued a notification warning action under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code(IPC). Breaking this order might lead up to six months of imprisonment, or a fine of up to ₹1,000, or both.

The Government of Maharashtra has also warned people against posting any hoaxes related to the novel Coronavirus.

This was done in order to keep people away from misinformation after the police have noted instances of people spreading false information on social media platforms.