Toddler Drowns on Alappuzha Beach as Mother Clicked Selfie With him, Body Recovered

Thiruvananthapuram: The body of a two-and-half-year-old boy Adikrishna, who went missing at Alappuzha beach after waves swept him away while his mother was clicking a selfie with him, was recovered from the sea on Tuesday.

According to the Alappuzha police, the tragic incident took place on Sunday evening when Adikrishna came to see the beach in Alappuzha district along with his parents and other relatives.

On Sunday, following the rains, the sea turned rough and the family was experiencing the sea and the toddler was held by his mother.

When a selfie was taken a huge wave came up and she lost control of her kid, which fell into the waters.

While she quickly regained control and managed to save two kids, Adikrishna was taken away by the sea.

On Tuesday early morning , the body was recovered and following the inquest the body will be handed over and the last rites will be conducted later in the day.

The couple hails from Palakkad and had come to Adikrishna's mother's place at Thrissur for a wedding and it was from there they drove to AlappuzhaA to visit their relative.