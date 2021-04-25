Toddler 'Nailing' the Pronunciation of Complex English Words Will Make Shashi Tharoor Proud

The internet swoons over adorable kids' videos and love their charming antics. A similar video that has surfaced online is winning hearts with over 4.5 million views so far. The delightful video featuring a little kid adorably pronouncing long English words has left netizens amused. The video shows a woman holding the little girl while making her learn the correct pronunciation of words. The woman first starts by saying, “You guys gave us a bunch of words to say, we’re gonna do our best.” The woman asks the little girl to repeat the words such as hippopotamus, aluminum, absolutely, preposterous after her. While the kid nailed some of the pronunciations, her inability to say some massive words like tyrannosaurus rex and antidisestablishmentarianism turned into rib-tickling gibberish.

In the end, when the woman asks her to repeat the name of a Canadian province, Saskatchewan, the girl’s wittily responds,“I know how to say the word but I just don’t want to say it," which has left the netizens with a hard chuckle.

The video shared on Twitter by a user with the caption “when you talk to children like humans"has garnered over 4.5 million views and over 333k likes. Twitterati is flooding the post with positive reactions. Some appreciated the woman for introducing the kid to new words and increasing her vocabulary bank while some loved how adorable the kid is.

wen u talk to children like humans >>>>> pic.twitter.com/piFyw49svk— MyMindUncut (@RicaPenWrites_) April 21, 2021

As kids never leave a chance to amuse others with their innocence, one such video went viral a few days ago. The video featured a boy trying to help the pigeon drink water with a spoon. He extended his hand holding the ladle full of water out of the grill toward the ledge where the pigeon was sitting. The pigeon who seemed in search of water didn’t flutter but drank from it. The video was shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda.

Kindness & trust are co brothers…God bless the child☺️Shared by ⁦@Priyamvada22S⁩ pic.twitter.com/6feV79qHEK — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) April 7, 2021

The boy was appreciated by one and all for his act of kindness. The video received an overwhelming response and gained over 11,000 views and 2,300 likes.

