Toddlers Dancing to 'Chaka Chak' in Adorable Video Will Make Sara Ali Khan Proud

Sara Ali Khan’s energetic dance in Atrangi Re’s Chaka Chak song had social media users hooked to it. The song became an instant hit last year and the internet was flooded with a series of Instagram Reels made on the track. And the trend doesn’t seem to die even after three months of the film being released. Recently, a video featuring a cute rendition of Sara’s dance in Chaka Chak by two toddler girls went viral on the internet.

The video posted on Instagram by Avyanna Kaneisha featured the girls copying steps of Sara from the TV playing the video in the background. While there may have been some struggle with getting the steps right at first, the toddlers soon catch up and make up for everything with their expressions.

“Don’t miss to see her expression till last part,” read the caption shared along with the video.

Watch it here:

Since being posted online in mid-March, the video so far has received over 2 lakh likes and hundreds of comments.

The comment section was flooded with reactions of users drooling over the cuteness of the kids in the video. “Such a sweetheart. I love her expression,” wrote a user in his reaction while another commented, “Daughters are fun. Daughters are best.”

We at one point lost track of the comments featuring heart and fire emojis in the reaction.

What do you think of the video?

Earlier, a similar video featuring a little girl’s dance to the song had gone viral in January this year. The video shared by Instagram page tania_and_sony featured the girl copying Sara’s dance steps to perfection while carrying the same saree as her.

Composed by music maestro AR Rahman, Chaka Chak is crooned by Shreya Ghosal and has lyrics penned by Irshad Kamil. The original video of the song on Youtube has received nearly 90 million views so far.

Anand L Rai’s directorial, Atrangi Re feature Sara along with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar.

