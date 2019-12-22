Toddler's Priceless Reaction on Receiving 'Worst Christmas Gift' as Prank is Pure Gold

Pranks can be cruel. Especially when kids are on the receiving end.

But not for a toddler who was recently gifted a humble banana in a wrapping paper ahead of Christmas festivities.

It all began when LGNDFRVR aka YouTuber Justice Mojica came up with a cruel idea to gift his 2-year-old daughter Aria Mojica a fruit as the "worst Christmas gift ever". Little did Mojica know that his prank would hilariously backfire as the toddler expressed her excitement on receiving banana and her happiness knew no bounds when she finally unwrapped her Christmas present.

"BANANA," she screamed.

Of course, her priceless reaction was caught on tape and shared across social media platforms by the YouTuber dad, who insisted that her daughter's happiness was organic and not a scripted one.

"I just wanted to see her reaction. She’s such a character. You never know what she’s going to do," LGNDFRVR was quoted as saying by USA Today. "You can’t make this stuff up. This was a real reaction. It wasn’t a skit. It wasn’t scripted. We were just trying to capture our daily lives. This is who we really are," he further added.

The clip particularly went viral on Twitter as at the time of writing this, LGNDFRVR's video has received over 350K likes and over 15 million views on the microblogging site alone.

Aria's innocence struck a chord with netizens as they shared their own versions of cruel pranks that they played on their loved ones (or random clips they found on the Internet) but were appreciated with similar energy and gratitude as that of the now-viral toddler.

Others felt the kid "deserved" a "real" gift.

While many simply imagined the reaction of their kids if they had presented them with a banana.

Pretty much.

