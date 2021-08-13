Tokens Of Love: New Parents In Japan Are Sending Relatives 'Baby-like' Bags Of Rice

COVID-19 has put a halt to all the celebrations and festivities. But people are still finding new ways to express their joy and share it with those they love. Japanese parents surely have found a way to share their happiness. As Japanese families welcome newborn babies, they are making the babies’ safety their topmost priority. Hence, close friends and relatives are not able to meet these brand new humans. But parents have come up with an amazing idea to compensate this. Japanese parents are sending their near ones bags of rice that feel like babies. With the practice of social distancing at its peak and a ban on travelling, this token is being increasingly favoured by many as a way of sharing the joy of welcoming a baby.

Parents are gifting personalised sacks of rice complete with their baby’s face on the bag, reported The Independent. Although this isn’t a novel phenomenon and has only seen a rise in the era of a global pandemic. The packaging is available in multiple colours, patterns and motifs. Giving it a vibrant twist, people can customise their little gifts according to the receiver’s tastes and choices. Receiving such a thoughtful gift indeed will bring a smile on anyone’s face.

Naruo Ono, the owner of Kome no Zoto Yoshimiya, the store that specialises in making such tokens shared with The Guardian that he thought about it 14 years back when his son was born. In order to gift something to his relatives who lived far away, he curated small bags of rice to mimic his new born son. Soon people started appreciating this gesture and he decided to produce it on a larger scale. Needless to say, he started to receive orders from all across the country. He also started creating gifts for other special occasions like weddings and has found success there as well.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here