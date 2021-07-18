CHANGE LANGUAGE
Tokyo 2020 Cardboard Beds to 'Prevent' Sex Among Athletes Have 'Rocked' the Internet
2-MIN READ

Tokyo 2020 Cardboard Beds to 'Prevent' Sex Among Athletes Have 'Rocked' the Internet

Recyclable Cardboard Beds for Tokyo 2020 Olympics (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Recyclable Cardboard Beds for Tokyo 2020 Olympics (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Tokyo 2020: The athletes attending the upcoming Olympics will spend their nights sleeping on cardboard beds.

The countdown for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics has already begun but there’s something else the athletes will have to be mindful of apart from the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic: cardboard beds. Yes, you read that right. The bed frames installed in the Athletes Village are made of cardboard. “Those beds can stand up to 200 kilograms,” Takashi Kitajima, the general manager of the Athletes Village, was quoted as saying by the Associated Press. Kitajima further added that a “wild celebration" such as an athlete bagging a gold could perhaps be bad news for the bed. “Of course, wood and cardboard would each break if you jumped on them,” he said.

Why Cardboard Beds?

The idea behind such a contraption was to be easy on the environment and our planet. The single-bed cardboard frames would be recycled into paper after the conclusion of the games while the mattresses (not made of cardboard) will undergo recycling only to be turned into plastic products.

The cardboard frame beds at the Games were introduced all the way back in January 2020 but as Covid-19 brought the world to a standstill with Olympics too facing its brunt, the unique concept was brought to life days ahead of the marquee event by Rio Olympics silver medallist Paul Chelimo.

Taking a light-heard jibe, Chelimo tweeted saying that the beds were, in fact, aimed at avoiding intimacy among athletes.

Chelimo further warned those who wet the bed at night.

Well…

This, however, isn’t the only “environmentally-conscious" effort made by the Tokyo 2020 organizers. The medals are made out of discarded electronic wastes including 6.2 million used mobile phones while the Olympic torch is made out of aluminium waste, a Reuters report from January 2020 stated. The report further added that the Games will be powered by renewable energy.

first published:July 18, 2021, 10:25 IST