The countdown for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics has already begun but there’s something else the athletes will have to be mindful of apart from the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic: cardboard beds. Yes, you read that right. The bed frames installed in the Athletes Village are made of cardboard. “Those beds can stand up to 200 kilograms,” Takashi Kitajima, the general manager of the Athletes Village, was quoted as saying by the Associated Press. Kitajima further added that a “wild celebration" such as an athlete bagging a gold could perhaps be bad news for the bed. “Of course, wood and cardboard would each break if you jumped on them,” he said.

Why Cardboard Beds?

The idea behind such a contraption was to be easy on the environment and our planet. The single-bed cardboard frames would be recycled into paper after the conclusion of the games while the mattresses (not made of cardboard) will undergo recycling only to be turned into plastic products.

The cardboard frame beds at the Games were introduced all the way back in January 2020 but as Covid-19 brought the world to a standstill with Olympics too facing its brunt, the unique concept was brought to life days ahead of the marquee event by Rio Olympics silver medallist Paul Chelimo.

Taking a light-heard jibe, Chelimo tweeted saying that the beds were, in fact, aimed at avoiding intimacy among athletes.

Beds to be installed in Tokyo Olympic Village will be made of cardboard, this is aimed at avoiding intimacy among athletesBeds will be able to withstand the weight of a single person to avoid situations beyond sports. I see no problem for distance runners,even 4 of us can do pic.twitter.com/J45wlxgtSo — Paul Chelimo (@Paulchelimo) July 17, 2021

Chelimo further warned those who wet the bed at night.

At this point I will have to start practicing how to sleep on the floor; cause If my bed collapses and I have no training on sleeping on the floor i’m doneMore added stress heading into Tokyo! — Paul Chelimo (@Paulchelimo) July 17, 2021

Well…

This, however, isn’t the only “environmentally-conscious" effort made by the Tokyo 2020 organizers. The medals are made out of discarded electronic wastes including 6.2 million used mobile phones while the Olympic torch is made out of aluminium waste, a Reuters report from January 2020 stated. The report further added that the Games will be powered by renewable energy.

