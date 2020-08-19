Tokyo Comes Up with Transparent Public Toilets to Ensure Users Keep it Clean

This might sound absolutely bizarre, but Japan’s capital Tokyo has indeed come up with the idea of installing transparent loos and restrooms. Restrooms around the world are known for being dirty and smelly, no matter how hygienic the city is. To make sure that the restrooms are kept as clean as the city, the architects in Japan have come up with this innovative plan.

The transparent public restrooms are a part of The Tokyo Toilet Project by the non-profit organization Nippon Foundation. Around 16 architects around the nation have joined hands to renovate 17 public toilets located in the public parks of Shibuya. This area is known as one of the busiest commercial hubs of Tokyo.

In an official press release, The Nippon Foundation said, “The mission was to apply innovative design to make public bathrooms accessible for everyone regardless of gender, age or disability, with a goal “that people will feel comfortable using these public toilets and to foster a spirit of hospitality for the next person”.

Some of the known artists associated with the project are Pritzker Prize-winning Shigeru Ban. He has designed transparent loos near Haru-no-Ogawa Community Park and the Yoyogi Fukamachi Mini Park.

Both units have three cubicles each. These are covered with transparent tinted glass which comes in color variations of cyan, lime green, blue, yellow, pink or purple. The idea behind designing these transparent restrooms was to let people check that the interiors are clean before stepping in.