Tokyo Hotel Offers 'Capsule Offices' for Individual Workspace to Boost Pandemic-hit Business

A hotel in Tokyo, Japan has transformed one floor to make office workspace in order to boost business which has been affected due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The workspace is equipped with all the items essential for an office set up such as desk, power plugs, LCD TV, high-speed internet, computer, headphones and services required for web-conferencing, reported Daily Mail.

The name of the hotel located in Shinjuku is Anshin Oyado Hotel.

The rooms of the hotel are also modeled after first class cabins of an aeroplane. An interesting thing about the cabin-style hotel is that they have anti-bacterial coating.

VIDEO: Japan’s capsule hotels used to offer a stopover solution for those who missed the last train, but as people avoid enclosed spaces, one hotel in Shinjuku, Tokyo's business district known for its nightlife, is offering "capsule offices" pic.twitter.com/YPISKu3ixh — AFP News Agency (@AFP) November 30, 2020

As per the report, this new feature has been installed in the hotel after it was said by the Japan Tourism Agency that the residents can have a proportion of domestic travel expenses. It also says that the ‘Go to Travel’ campaign will offer discounts on travel and can be availed by the residents of Japan.

These measures are taken to promote capsule hotels because people are avoiding enclosed spaces due to the coronavirus pandemic. With the invention of these capsule offices, it is believed that the hotel will be able to attract customers.

Since the Covid-19 pandemic hit the country, people are travelling less in order to avoid coronavirus infection.

The city of Tokyo declared 311 new cases reportedly while in the entire country, 1,425 new cases were reported.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Japan has gone up to 1,44,653.

Earlier this year in April 2020, the Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe had expanded a state of emergency. However, there were no punitive measures introduced to keep people inside their homes.

In Japan, questions are being raised about the link of Covid-19 pandemic stress with the suicides in young women.

It has been reported that more people have died of suicide in the last month in Japan than due to coronavirus .