Tokyo OIympics 2020: Windsurfer Gets Avatar 'Aang' Inspired Arrow Haircut

‘Everything changed when the fire nation attacked’: That’s how the story of Avatar: The Last Airbender starts. But before we delve into the fictional Universe of Avatar and its history, we may have a ‘real’ Airbender who is part of this year’s Olympics. Dutch Windsurfer, Kiran Badlo, who is competing in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 has a tribute for the last of his tribe and the Avatar ‘Aang’ who is the protagonist of the popular animated series. The look is a bright blue arrow pointing forward shaved into his head inspired by the character Aang. In the show, Aang has the power to manipulate the elements, starting with wind, a skill that Badloe hopes will translate to his time on the water in Tokyo.

Badloe posted a photo of Aang and his arrow on his Instagram, explaining why it was significant for him. “This haircut is a tribute to the one and only true wind master. The avatar, the last air bender known to be alive. I hope the spirit of this great warrior gives me the power to sail well this week and use the wind in my favor. One day I dream of become a master of the wind myself, a true air bender."

A photo of Badloe also made it to Reddit’s subreddit for the show.

As the winner of the past three RS:X World Championships, Badloe is a favorite to win gold this year, with the medals to be awarded Saturday, July 31. According to Netherland News Live, Badloe took second place in race five after winning race four in the RS:X class. This strengthened his leading position in the standings. Badloe is four points ahead of Italian Mattia Camboni in the standings in the Tokyo Olympics today. Hard work or Avatar’s luck? You decide.

