Tokyo Olympics 2020: Here’s How Much a Silver Medal Will Fetch in India

The Tokyo Olympics is just around the corner, and athletes from every nation will be performing to their maximum abilities to return home with the coveted medals. Olympic medals have evolved since the game started in the late 19th century. For every Olympic Games, you will see a different design on the medals that makes it truly special. 18,854 thousand Olympic medals have been awarded to athletes around the world since the modern games began at the start of the 20th century.

Although their size and designs change, the emotional appeal remains the same among the competing athletes.

Medals, especially the gold ones, mean the world to them for which they practice day and night. They sacrifice everything to get that piece of metal. However, the actual value of the medals in monetary terms in India will surprise you.

In terms of weight and value of medals, obviously gold is worth more than silver and bronze. However, there is no big difference in value in monetary terms between gold and silver medals.

In financial terms, the value of the gold medal, which every athlete craves for, is just Rs 65,790 as per the prevailing price of the metal in India. Similarly the bronze medal will be worth less than Rs 400 in India. The weight of the Olympic gold medal is 556 grams. The silver medal weighs 550 grams and the bronze weighs 450 grams.

As per the prevailing price of the metal, the Silver medal will fetch Rs 36795 in India. Though the gold medal weighs 556 grams its worth is only over Rs 65000 as it has only 6 grams of pure gold. The gold medal contains 550gms of silver.

On the other hand the Silver media contains pure silver and does not have any other metal in it.

But the price and weight have never meant and will never mean anything for the competing athletes. Years of dedication, hard work, passion, sacrifice brings you a medal. And if you win one, you create history for your country.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here