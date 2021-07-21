Tokyo Olympics 2020: Know How Much a Gold Medal is Worth in India

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 is slated to begin on July 23 after being delayed from last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The athletes have been asked to follow coronavirus guidelines for the smooth functioning of the events. Players who represent their country in various games during the Olympics undergo preparations for many years. Qualifying for the Olympics is considered an achievement and if a player wins a gold medal, then he/she registers his name in history. Have you ever wondered about the price of the Olympic gold medal won by athletes?

For the first time, Olympic medals have been made by recycling old electronic gadgets which will be given to the winners at the Tokyo Olympics. The gadgets were donated by residents of Japan. They donated about 62 lakh old mobile phones for making medals. A total of 32 kg of gold was also deposited to make gold medals.

The weight of the Olympic gold medal is 556 grams. The silver medal weighs 550 grams and the bronze weighs 450 grams.

According to the current price of gold in India, an athlete should get more than Rs 26 lakh for the gold medal. However, it is not the case, if the player goes to sell the gold medal, then he/she will get only Rs 65,790.

Now you must be thinking if the weight of the gold medal is 556 grams, why is it priced so low? The 556 grams of the Olympic gold medal contains only 6 grams of gold and 550 grams of silver. Hence, the value of gold will be Rs 28,500 and the silver contained in the medal will fetch Rs 37,290 as per the current price in India. So, the total price of the gold medal will be Rs 65,790.

In the Tokyo Olympics 2021, these medals will be given in a special box. These boxes will be given in a special shell made of wood. The shell is made by Japanese designers blending traditional and modern designs into one. Each box has a different pattern.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here