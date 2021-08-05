Tokyo Olympics: Here’s How Coach Graham’s Wife Helped Indian Men’s Hockey Team

India’s Australian hockey Coach Graham Reid is the man behind the men’s hockey team’s Olympic Medal win after 41 years. On Thursday, the Indian men’s hockey team registered a historic win in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 by clinching a bronze medal after defeating Germany. Graham Reid was brought in as the chief coach of the team in 2019. He turned out to be a rare ‘two-in-one’ package for the team. His wife Julia Reid is also a coach but in a different context.

They together came to India and teamed up to help out the Indian hockey players. While Graham Reid taught tactics to the players on the field, Julia Reid helped the team members to learn how to communicate in the English.

According to the Olympic website, Julia said that she enjoyed while teaching them English lessons. She said that she observed Indian men’s hockey team players speak good English and know a lot about the language but most of them are just shy.

Julia said that she was preparing these players for the speech for the day after they win the Olympic medal. The dream came true as the Indian team won the bronze medal in Tokyo Olympics 2020.

She used to ask the players to give a speech after telling them a scenario of the match. She used to teach them how to speak to media questions during press conferences before and after the matches.

She also used to talk about mental health and helped the players to maintain good mental health along with physical health. She said that she has developed a strong bond with many players of the team.

Since both husband and wife have spent a long time in India, they have started liking Indian food too. They said that they easily adapted to the Indian taste.

