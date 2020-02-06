'Told Them Repeatedly I am Not the Comedian': When Air India Banned the 'Other' Kunal Kamra

In what can be described as a comedy of errors, a man named Kunal Kamra (not the comedian) was barred from entering an Air India flight from Jaipur to Mumbai on account of his name. However, after an elaborate procedure that involved Kamra repeatedly asserting his identity and two rounds of verification, he was finally allowed to board the flight.

If you have been living under a rock, here's some context. A few days ago, comedian Kunal Kamra was banned from flying with four major airlines in India-- namely Air India, IndiGo, Spicejet and GoAir, after he "heckled" TV journalist Arnab Goswami on a flight. On February 3, the comedian's namesake, who works in insurance and lives in Boston, had come to India and was to fly to Mumbai from Jaipur. However, when he arrived at the airport, he was told that his ticket had been cancelled because his name had been blacklisted and that he could no longer fly with Air India.

The incident generated quite a buzz on social media, as the more famous Kamra shared the news on Twitter with the caption, "collateral damage." The other Kamra said, in an interview to News18, that the airline needs to be more careful and not be this presumptuous. "I had to tell them again and again that I was not who they thought I was. I gave them all my ID proofs, my AADHAR card, my passport and all I wanted to do was get on the flight," he said.

"I really don't know much about the encounter between Arnab and Kunal, but you can't just presume I'm the comedian just because we share the same name. You can't ban people based on their names!" He said that although people were helpful, it was a scary experience-- given how 'arbitrarily' the airline could cancel his ticket.

Kamra also said that while such mistakes aren't entirely uncommon, there has to be a definite protocol for when these things happen. "It took them a while to understand that they'd made a mistake. I had to repeat myself to multiple people as they waited for higher authorities to make a decision. For example, the local Jaipur police had no idea what to do. You can't ban me and not have a procedure in place!" he further added.

Despite the harassment at Jaipur airport, Kamra feels that the officials were quite cooperative. He also added that not reacting out of fury was probably the wisest thing to have done. On being asked if he'd like to meet the comedian now that he's in Mumbai, and given that they share the burden that comes with the name, he said, "Yeah, sure. I respect Kunal Kamra for actually taking a stand, and I do admire his wit and humour."

As of now, despite all the criticisms and solidarity, the comedian Kamra's flying rights remain suspended. And those sharing his name seem to be in peril too. "I'd been warned about this, although I didn't think it would actually happen. I grew up in India knowing we had freedom of speech, but people aren't too comfortable with criticism now. Maybe it's time people just calmed down a bit and gave each other some space," Kamra said.

