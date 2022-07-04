Tom and Jerry May Have Inspired Jasprit Bumrah's Bowling Action, Here's 'Proof'

What’s common between Jasprit Bumrah and Tom & Jerry? The out-of-blue question may sound bizarre but a Twitter user recently discovered an interesting connection between the two. Posting a screengrab of two scenes from the popular cartoon series, the user draws a parallel between Tom’s style and Bumrah’s bowling action and wicket celebration. The first photo features Tom walking in a manner that shares a striking resemblance to Bumrah’s bowling action. The second photo of Tom was used by the Twitter user to show the pacer’s wicket celebration style.

“Man, this is so true,” wrote a user reacting to the post while another joked that Bumrah should stop copying Tom’s action. “This is accurate and not offensive at the same time, ” wrote a third. The post went viral in no time, garnering nearly 16 thousand likes and hundreds of retweets in less than a day.

Bumrah, who made his debut for India in 2016, caught the attention of the cricketing world with his unorthodox bowling action. Instead of the usual straight arm action used by pacers around the world, Bumrah had a sling that made his action difficult to read.

Bumrah’s action combined with his ability to deliver toe-crushing yorkers made him a nightmare for batters around the world.

In just six years of international career, Bumrah is steady on his way to becoming an all-time great in all three formats of the game.

The pacer was bestowed with the responsibility of leading India in the ongoing Test against England after skipper Rohit Sharma was ruled out due to COVID-19 infection. Leading the side from the front, Bumrah displayed his skills not just with the ball but also with the bat.

Bumrah hit 31 off 16 balls in the first innings propelling India to over the 400-run mark. When he returned to bowl, the pacer claimed the top three wickets.

