Tom and Jerry to Be Revived in Live-Action Adaptation

Warner Bros. has chosen its director for a new interpretation of cat and mouse cartoon classic Tom and Jerry.Tim Story and Warner Bros are talking over the studio's Tom and Jerry project, which is to involve both live-action and CGI.The director helmed two derided "Fantastic Four" movies but went on to steer both Ride Along and Think Like A Man as well as their respective sequels; his feature film career got started in 2002 with social comedy Barbershop.He is already attached to a 2019 "Shaft" movie, another Warner Bros production.Story's other upcoming projects include Ride Along 3 and a movie version of children's book and animated series Corduroy.The "Tom and Jerry" movie will be the fourth theatrically-released feature film based on a cat and mouse rivalry that began in 1940 with a series of shorts.Warner Bros. also announced that it was making progress on another cartoon adaptation, with Chris Columbus joining the project as a creative producer.Columbus's career has spanned Home Alone and Mrs. Doubtfire in the early 1990s to Pixels in 2015, filming Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone and Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets along the way.