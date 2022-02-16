Tom Cruise as Tony Stark in 'Doctor Strange'? MCU Fans Think They're onto Something

The full trailer of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was released earlier on Sunday, giving Marvel fans a much-clearer picture of what to expect from the upcoming movie. Benedict Cumberbatch will be reprising his role as Doctor Strange and delve much deeper into the concept of multiverse which was first seen in Spider Man: No Way Home. Eagle-eyed fans have dissected the trailer shot by shot to uncover some surprise appearances that may come up in the movie. One of the shots from the trailer that has caught fans’ attention is that of a superhero crashing through debris, surrounded by light, to fight Elizabeth's Olsen's Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch character.

Although it is all speculation, some believe that the superhero could be another version of Tony Stark aka the Iron Man which was earlier played by Robert Downey Jr. Amidst several fan theories, one that has stuck among the social media conversations is that of Tom Cruise playing the role of Iron Man Superior, a darker version of the classic hero from the comics who became a villain.

Enter a new dimension of Strange. Watch the official trailer for Marvel Studios' #DoctorStrange in the Multiverse of Madness. Only in theaters May 6. pic.twitter.com/p1S4Vq5HBc— Doctor Strange (@DrStrange) February 13, 2022

One of the fans shared the shot from the trailer and tweeted their theory, “I reckon this is Tom Cruise as a ‘Superior Iron Man’ variant and member of Professor X’s Illuminati that Doctor Strange is being taken to for trial. Notice those are iron man/ultron-esque robots.”

I reckon this is Tom Cruise as a ‘Superior Iron Man’ variant and member of Professor X’s Illuminati that Doctor Strange is being taken to for trial. Notice those are iron man/ultron-esque robots 🤔#DoctorStrange #MultiverseOfMadness #DoctorStrange2 pic.twitter.com/ySa1RHnnYN— Dainéil Ó Corra (@ua_Corra) February 14, 2022

The trailer included a voice, which fans are almost sure is of Sir Patrick Stewart’s Professor X, who was earlier seen in X-Men movies. Considering it is the multiverse and it is extremely chaotic, Professor X’s presence may not be that surprising.

On close analysis of the shot, the fan added in the following tweet, “You can even see the headband and a slight outline of the goatee.”

However, another fan theory suggests that the shot could also be that of Lashana Lynch as Maria Rambeau from a part of the Multiverse where she became Captain Marvel instead of Carol, played by Brie Larson. Considering the glowing superhero was beating up Scarlet Witch, the shrewd observer tweeted, “And I'm sure she's there to beat up the Scarlet Witch because she's a threat and that's the kinda thing Captain Marvel would do. I'm sure Wanda had it coming.”

And I'm sure she's there to beat up the Scarlet Witch because she's a threat and that's the kinda' thing Captain Marvel would do. I'm sure Wanda had it coming. pic.twitter.com/6gZTZhyUAq — J (@JustinCentric) February 14, 2022

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to release in the cinemas on May 6.

