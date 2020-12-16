Tom Cruise Yelled at 'Mission: Impossible' Crew for Not Following Covid-19 Rules. But is He Really a Hero?

Video grab of the audio clip of Tom Cruise yelling at his crew members at Mission Impossible 7's set.

A furious Tom Cruise has left social media divided after a clip of the Hollywood actor losing his temper at fellow crew members of Mission Impossible 7's set went viral.

In expletive-filled remarks captured in a leaked audiotape obtained by The Sun, the star and producer of the action film yelled at the crew about lapses of social distancing and other rules that allow movies to be made during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Hollywood star's outburst was after he spotted two crew members standing within a two-meter distance-- it eventually left at least 50 members of the Warner Bros Studio at Leavesden, UK stunned.

"We are the gold standard," Cruise can be heard yelling, "They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us. I’m on the phone with every f—ing studio at night, insurance companies, producers and they’re looking at us and using us to make their movies. We are creating thousands of jobs, you motherf—ers. I don’t ever want to see it again. Ever!"

Cruise went on to threaten their job security and shouted, "Do you understand the responsibility that you have? Because I will deal with your reason. And if you can’t be reasonable and I can’t deal with your logic, you’re fired," according to the tape.

Bellowing more he said that he would not shut the "f—ing movie down" and if he saw someone flouting the covid norms again, he would have them straight up fired!

The audio clip that was also shared by The Sun immediately went viral, garnering praises from Cruise's fans who hoped the world had more people "in-charge, who would react" in similar ways if others dared to violate the covid norms.

Tom Cruise went ballistic on the Mission: Impossible 7 crew for breaking COVID protocols...pic.twitter.com/WbIpVlja7w — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) December 16, 2020

Tom Cruise ain't wrong. Now he just needs to come back to America and yell at every single anti-masker. https://t.co/TLQSnbXZ0R — Dennis Tzeng (@ThinkHero) December 16, 2020

THIS. IS. GODDAMN. BEAUTIFUL.I wish MORE people in charge would react like this to people who violate protocols or not wearing masks. If only more people saw the bigger picture that Tom is highlighting here.Good on @TomCruise . Thanks for setting an example on this, sir! https://t.co/YH9ICI2CCT — John Rocha (@TheRochaSays) December 16, 2020

This audio of Tom Cruise screaming at the Mission Impossible 7 crew for breaking COVID rules is kind of ... great?https://t.co/IvcgnX93AA pic.twitter.com/x59cikDdgO — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) December 15, 2020

I loved Tom Cruise since I first saw RISKY BUSINESS opening night in 1983. Listening to this...I love him even more now. https://t.co/uYJxWl88mz — Robert Meyer Burnett (@BurnettRM) December 16, 2020

Oh go @TomCruise! The entitled little shits we have in Orange County could do with a dose of this too! https://t.co/lis2jTDbFs — Michael Kleef (@niceonemichael) December 16, 2020

This isn't the first time when the Top Gun actor has portrayed himself as the most safety-abiding hero. Earlier, while on location in Rome where a shooting was being held for the Mission Impossible 7 movie, the actor donned not one, but two face masks when he had interacted with fans during a shooting break, thus ensuring utmost safety while being in public.

The actor along with his co-star Hayley Atwell was shooting a car chase scene when in between takes he was seen mingling with the crew and fans, who were there to catch a glimpse of the shooting. But leading by example, Cruise put on a black face mask over a regular blue surgical mask before greeting the fans who were busy clicking photographs of the star.

However, all said and done well, Cruise's fury has also raised an eyebrow towards his rant, which has been deemed bullying and this loathing temperament has been linked to him being a top-ranked Scientologist.

Many on social media disapproved of Cruise's way of threatening and behaving with his subordinates and pointed out how there's always a better way to deal with a difficult situation.

Cruise is a strong crusader of Church of Scientology and a report by the Daily Beast alleges that star's behavorial pattern could be influenced by his organization, which has allegedly implemented forced abortions and widespread abuses, both corporal and psychological.

Adding onto it, a journalist, who has reported on Scientology for years, took to Twitter to warn people against praising Cruise for his fury.

"Please remember as you're praising the audio of Tom Cruise yelling at crew members who don't follow Covid restrictions that he's the chief enabler of a criminal organization that has destroyed people's lives, bankrupted and separated families, led to people being imprisoned, forced women to have abortions against their will, led people to die after being forced to follow dangerous pseudoscience, led former members to be chased all over the country/world by private investigators...And those are just the broader issues....Tom Cruise is evil."

Adding further to the tweet, he said, "In the audio people are praising, Tom Cruise goes on about people losing their homes due to COVID. Like another Scientologist, Elisabeth Moss who plays someone controlled by a cult in the Handmaids Tale, Tom Cruise is projecting. Scientology does that to its members."

3. In the audio people are praising, Tom Cruise goes on about people losing their homes due to COVID. Like another Scientologist, Elisabeth Moss who plays someone controlled by a cult in the Handmaids Tale, Tom Cruise is projecting.Scientology does that to its members. — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) December 16, 2020

Taking to a subsequent tweet he talked about how "scientology is forcing people to disconnect from their psychiatrists & critical medication. People who have severe depression, schizophrenia, etc are suffering under Scientology thanks to Tom Cruise and David Miscavige."

8. While you're praising Tom Cruise for his fake COVID rant, Scientology is forcing people to disconnect from their psychiatrists & critical medication. People who have severe depression, schizophrenia, etc are suffering under Scientology thanks to Tom Cruise and David Miscavige. — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) December 16, 2020

However, it hasn't been reported when the incident took place, but the filmmakers of the action movie arrived in London in early December.

The seventh Mission Impossible was one of the first movies to shut down production because of the coronavirus when it abandoned filming in Venice, Italy, in February.

Production resumed in September, with filming in Italy, Norway and London. Cruise in July personally appealed to Norway’s prime minister to shoot parts of the film in Norway under modified quarantine rules.

The Paramount Pictures film is scheduled to be released in November 2021.

Cruise told the crew Hollywood was relying on movies like Mission: Impossible to keep the beleaguered industry going.

Cruise is definitely not a covidiot. But is he really a hero?

( with inputs from Reuters )