In a rare sight, 27-year-old Olympic champion Tom Daley on Sunday was spotted knitting while he sat at the spectator stand and watched the women’s 3-metre springboard final in Tokyo. Daley won the gold medal alongside Matty Lee in the men’s synchronized 10-metre platform event. Viewers watching the match caught sight of Daley knitting a pink and purple pouch at the Tokyo Aquatic centre and the camera panned from the match to show Daley’s expertise with the needle.

Wearing a vest with the words ‘Team Great Britain’ emblazoned on it, Daley looked perfectly at ease and a deft hand at the craft. The sight soon caught on everywhere, so much so that Official Olympics handle tweeted out “Oh this? Just Olympic champ @TomDaley1994 knitting in the stands while watching the diving,"

Oh this? Just Olympic champ @TomDaley1994 knitting in the stands while watching the diving. pic.twitter.com/o17i6vsG2j— Olympics (@Olympics) August 1, 2021

I love how much simple joy he seems to take from his little pouch. It makes me happy too.— See_Sadie_Read (@See_Sadie) August 2, 2021

Later Daley himself took to Instagram to reveal the reason behind the knitting, he showed off his creation through a video by saying that he sewed a pouch to protect his gold medal from scratches. The pouch was adorned with the Union Jack on one side and the Japanese flag on the other. In addition, the UK swimmer also says that knitting, crochet and stitching helped him to stay calm during the whole process.

Here is the video:

“The one thing that has kept me sane throughout this whole process is my love for knitting and crochet and all things stitching," he told followers on his Instagram.

The diver has more than 900,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel. Netizens loved the fact that Daley was smashing preconceived ideas of masculinity and many even said how they saw it as a step towards normalising activities such as knitting for men too, without judgements.

Here are few reactions:

Tom Daley is knitting at the 3m women final #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/cyR5rGRRxE— Dal Bologknees 🍝 (@DalBologknees) August 1, 2021

What a champ! Mixing passions unashamedly… showing that this is entirely as it should be.Anyone one of you judging him are the reason why showing this is important. Because people still have issues that really make no sense. — 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️Wolfish🐺 (@unit_1974) August 1, 2021

Very calming. My grandad was a mine sweeper in the Navy during World War II. All the Navy men knitted to calm their nerves.— Fiona Kelly (@fjkelly666) August 1, 2021

Great idea, it's an ace way to bridge waiting times, it's relaxing and productive, more people and esp. men should take it up.— Sophia Jetta (@Wer_ko_der_ko) August 1, 2021

Daley has first qualified for the 2008 Beijing Olympics and later at the 2012 London and 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, Team GB reports.

