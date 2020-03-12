Tom Hanks Posting a Photo of a Glove to Say He Tested Positive for Coronavirus Has a Deeper Meaning

Hollywood actor Tom Hanks has revealed to the world that he and his wife Rita Wilson have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The Forrest Gump actor took to his Instagram account to convey that while in Australia, both felt “tired” and suffered from “body aches”. After both of them tested positive for coronavirus, the duo is now following the medical protocols of isolation and observation.

To convey the message, Hanks posted a picture of a surgical glove discarded in a hazardous-marked bin box. To some it might mean nothing, but for those, who follow him online know this is not an isolated event.

The Instagram handle of Tom Hanks is filled with pictures of solitary gloves discarded and forgotten.

Not only gloves, he also posts pictures of socks thrown away or lying in desolation across the shore of New South Wales.





Hanks had also posted a picture of lost pair of footwear.

The Saving Private Ryan star’s fascination with lost items does not have any exceptions.

With this post, the actor wished this blue pacifier to be the last lost pacifier of 2019.

There are several theories regarding the actor’s cryptic posts. Some think it is general pictures of lost or discarded objects. Other Instagram users think it is part of his commentary on the people’s habit of littering.

As Hanks himself says, it is a “Land of Enchantment. And lost gloves”. But this time, Hanks' photo of gloves had a deeper meaning and he's put it up to announce that he and his wife have been diagnosed with coronavirus.