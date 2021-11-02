Tom Hanks Surprises Same-sex Couple at Their California Beach Wedding

A wedding venue at Santa Monica, California was gatecrashed by Hollywood actor Tom Hanks last week making the occasion even more memorable. The wedding of the same-sex couple was taking place at one of the beaches in Santa Monica, when the 65-year-old actor dressed in his gym wear decided to gatecrash. The couple Diciembre and Tashia Farries, who tied the knot on October 22, were surprised during their wedding ceremony when the Academy Award-winning actor stopped by to congratulate them. Sharing the picture of the actor at their wedding, Tashia mentioned in the caption, “Think it’s safe to say that our wedding is one to remember." Tashia's caption further read, "The best day of my life turned into the best memory of a lifetime. Thank you Tom Hanks for spicing up our beautiful and amazing day.” Speaking to ET Online, the couple gushed over how Tom’s surprise visit was the cherry on top for the occasion. The couple told the entertainment website that they had just finished their ceremony and were gathering with their family and friends to take pictures. That is when all of a sudden they saw someone walking through the crowd and realised that it was Hanks.

Tashia told ET Online that the actor noticed their ceremony and thought it was so beautiful he just had to come and say hello. Describing the experience as “crazy,” Tashia said, "We were so surprised, first of all. I'm a celebrity chef, and so I'm around celebrities all the time and I just saw how humble and nice Tom Hanks was."

Tashia also mentioned how Hanks, who was unaware that the wedding was of two brides, asked “where is the groom?” That is when the couple told him that they were the two brides and he expressed his pleasant surprise exclaiming, “Get out!”. Tashia also added that Hanks asked to take a picture with the couple and was great with their son, and even complimented their wedding dress. Tashia and Diciembre have been friends since college in 2006, and reconnected on social media in 2014. The two eventually started dating and even had a son.

