Tom Holland Dons Spidey 'Costume' on Jimmy Kimmel Show to Wish the Host's Son on Birthday

British actor Tom Holland appeared in the Jimmy Kimmel Live! Show on Tuesday via video call. Kimmel has been shooting the popular talk show at home.

The day coincided with the birthday of Kimmel’s three-year-old son Billy who is a massive Spiderman fan. When Jimmy requested for Tom to greet Billy, the actor who plays Spiderman on screen happily obliged.

Donning a Spidey costume, Billy came up on the screen in the next segment, along with his older sister Jane. For the birthday meet, Tom was all covered in a makeshift superhero costume and managed to please little Billy.

The special event concluded with the birthday boy blowing candles as his hero Spiderman sang ‘Happy Birthday’ to him.

During the interview, Tom explained that he was staying in London with three of his flatmates who also stepped up to act as the live audience for the show’s home edition.

Saying quarantine has been “a little bit productive”, Tom revealed that he finished co-writing a script recently and was enjoying the home-time.

He also showed the bottle of gin gifted to him by Deadpool aka Ryan Reynolds. On his other Marvel buddies, Tom said he had video called Iron Man Robert Downey Junior and has been hanging out with Jake Gyllenhall.