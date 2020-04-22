BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Tom Holland Dons Spidey 'Costume' on Jimmy Kimmel Show to Wish the Host's Son on Birthday

Tom Holland dressed up as makeshift Spiderman to cheer up Jimmy Kimmel's three year old son | Image credit: YouTube

Tom Holland dressed up as makeshift Spiderman to cheer up Jimmy Kimmel's three year old son | Image credit: YouTube

Holland's appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Show coincided with the birthday of the host's three-year-old son Billy who is a massive Spiderman fan.

  • Last Updated: April 22, 2020, 8:58 PM IST
Share this:

British actor Tom Holland appeared in the Jimmy Kimmel Live! Show on Tuesday via video call. Kimmel has been shooting the popular talk show at home.

The day coincided with the birthday of Kimmel’s three-year-old son Billy who is a massive Spiderman fan. When Jimmy requested for Tom to greet Billy, the actor who plays Spiderman on screen happily obliged.

Donning a Spidey costume, Billy came up on the screen in the next segment, along with his older sister Jane. For the birthday meet, Tom was all covered in a makeshift superhero costume and managed to please little Billy.

The special event concluded with the birthday boy blowing candles as his hero Spiderman sang ‘Happy Birthday’ to him.

During the interview, Tom explained that he was staying in London with three of his flatmates who also stepped up to act as the live audience for the show’s home edition.

Saying quarantine has been “a little bit productive”, Tom revealed that he finished co-writing a script recently and was enjoying the home-time.

He also showed the bottle of gin gifted to him by Deadpool aka Ryan Reynolds. On his other Marvel buddies, Tom said he had video called Iron Man Robert Downey Junior and has been hanging out with Jake Gyllenhall.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    15,859

    +737*  

  • Total Confirmed

    20,471

    +1,486*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    3,960

    +700*  

  • Total DEATHS

    652

    +49*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 22 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,716,880

    +47,266*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,594,724

    +93,568*

  • Cured/Discharged

    698,066

    +38,334*  

  • Total DEATHS

    179,778

    +7,968*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres