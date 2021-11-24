Tomato Price Crossing Rs 100 Per Kilo Has 'Inflated' the Internet With Memes

The price of tomatoes, which usually stays around Rs 20-30/kg during winters, has more than doubled in southern parts of India following heavy rains in parts of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu. While in most cities tomatoes were being sold at over Rs 100, Chennai became the worst sufferer as the price of the essential vegetable reached Rs 140/kg, according to NDTV. Andhra Pradesh, which is the largest producer of tomatoes in the country, saw the prices of the vegetable reach Rs 100/kg. The retail tomato prices began to rise from the beginning of October and have seen a rising trend since then. As the prices continued to rise, netizens took the opportunity to share some hilarious memes on Twitter. Take a look:

#Tomato Rs 120/kg ….Me going to make Tomato soup … Meanwhile ..mom: pic.twitter.com/0qGHSnf2s2 — Varsha saandilyae (@saandilyae) November 23, 2021

People who bought two kgs of #Tomato pic.twitter.com/jujmKQD3Ai— Abhishek Mitlakod (@Abhishek5888) November 23, 2021

When you recreate this scene With current price of #Tomato pic.twitter.com/UdngqfXxpX— NIKHIL MISHRA (@niks__712) November 24, 2021

By the way it's raining I hope the batton will be passed on to Onion very soon…#Tomato pic.twitter.com/rRDbclK2Ot— Love Shadab (100% Follow Back) (@imloveshadab) November 23, 2021

When you see someone buying 5 kg tomatoYou be like :-#Tomato pic.twitter.com/8SEeHc1yaU — Innocent Child (@bholaladkaa) November 24, 2021

Rains battered Chennai between November 18-20 on the back of a low-pressure system that showered rains up to 20.5 cm at some locations in Chennai, and other northern districts.

While the prices continue to rise in the southern states, Delhi seems to be not completely safe from the hike. Ashok Kaushik, the president of the Azadpur Tomato Association told PTI, “The tomato supply to Delhi from south India has been affected because of the rains. If rains continue in the coming days, the prices in the national capital might rise from the current level."

(With inputs from PTI)

