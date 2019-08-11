'Tomorrow it Will be Us': Netizens Come Out in Support After Anurag Kashyap Leaves Twitter

Anurag Kashyap, one of India's most eminent filmmakers, has always been outspoken when it comes to voicing his opinions on social media, especially with regards to politics, national matters and social issues. He's never shied away from expressing unfiltered opinions; not even online trolls have been able to stop him.

Recently, he commented on the Indian government's decision to scrap Article 370 which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir. "You know what is scary, that one man thinks that he knows exactly what's the right thing to do for the benefit of 1,200,000,000 people and has the access to the power to execute it," Kashyap had written in a tweet.

However, his veiled attack on the Modi government was soon followed by excessive trolling and he was bombarded with hate comments and messages. Keyboard warriors did not just stop at him. As per Kashyap's last tweets, they attacked his wife and daughter too. He alleged that they received death and rape threats.

“When your parents start to get calls and your daughter gets online threats you know that no one wants to talk. There isn’t going to be reason or rationale. Thugs will rule and thuggery will be the new way of life. Congratulations everyone on this new India & hope you all thrive. Wish you all the happiness and success. This would be my last tweet as I leave Twitter. When I won’t be allowed to speak my mind without fear then I would rather not speak at all. Good bye," Kashyap wrote in two tweets, before subsequently deleting his Twitter account.

This is not the first time his family's safety has been threatened by online trolls. In May of this year, Kashyap had directly tweeted to PM Modi and had asked the latter to take action against trolls who were celebrating BJP's victory in the Lok Sabha by sending rape threats to his daughter.

After Anurag Kashyap deleted his account, netizens have been flooding social media with messages of how one's freedom of speech and expression is a facade in the country and how what happened to Kashyap could very well happen to anyone next.

I completely empathize with #AnuragKashyap Dragging ones family is the worse thing any individual can ever do.Say whatever you want to him, he can say whatever regarding an issue but pls, with "freedom of speech" don't forget your responsibility on how to use it. — Karanvir Bohra (@KVBohra) August 11, 2019

What happened to #AnuragKashyap will one day happen to every one ..This is some different India which I had lived in .. — Niraj (@niraj_bhaai) August 10, 2019

Very sad that Sri Anurag Kashyap deleted his Twitter. It is sad & bad for democracy when we cant voice our opinion with out fear.I disagree with Anurag Kashyap ji on 99% of issues, but his Right to say is our Responsibility as a Nation. #AnuragKashyap .. God blessJai Hind pic.twitter.com/GUwXp80tA6 — Rahul Easwar (@RahulEaswar) August 10, 2019

