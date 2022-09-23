Tony Greig's Iconic Commentary Edited to Sachin Tendulkar's 2022 Six is a Classic You Shouldn't Miss

“Are we in 1998?” Sachin Tendulkar fondly called the Little Master has the power to pull crowds to the stadium even after nine years of his retirement from International cricket. So when the loyal fans showed up in Dehradun to catch the Road Safety World Series encounter between India Legends and England Legends, Tendulkar took them back in time and how. The 49-year-old looked every bit active on the 22 yards – from playing scoops to backfoot punch to pull shots, his blazing knock of 40 off 20 had vintage Sachin Tendulkar written all over it.

But Tendulkar did one better. The Little Master danced down the pitch and smoked the English quickie for a towering six, a moment that instantly reminded cricket fans of that 1998 Sharjah clash between India and Australia.

To add the cherry on top, a cricket fan edited Tony Greig’s voice and iconic commentary from the Sharjah match to Tendulkar’s 2022 RSWS six and it became an instant classic on Twitter.

Note: The nostalgia is hard on this one.

“Oh, he has hit this one miles, great shot… oh it’s a biggie! Straight out of the top! The little man has hit the big fella for six! He’s half his size! And he’s smashed him down the ground! What a player! What a wonderful player!”

Another fan mashed up the two sixes and the senior Sachin’s maximum was as crisp as the young Sachin’s.

Meanwhile, Tendulkar started off with a boundary off Stephen Parry, before taking Chris Tremlett for back-to-back sixes which was followed by a four. By the time he perished, India has smashed 67 runs in the first six overs with the Master himself racing to 40 off just 20 balls which had three sixes and as many boundaries.

India Legends posted 170/4 on the scoreboard. In response, England Legends fell short by 40 runs. Tendulkar was adjudged Man of the Match.

