Tony Stark Again? Pilot Captures Mysterious Footage as LA's Jetpack Man Sighted for Third Time

In 2020, apart from Covid-19 , we have seen many things that shocked us. Whether it was the Ferrero Rocher Manchurian, Gucci’s inverted eye frame or the chilli jalebi, they all left us wondering about where this world is going.

However, one bizarre incident that kept recurring is the appearance of jetpack man in the sky of Los Angeles and towards the end of the year, he surfaced again.

The man's first occurrence was in September 2020. The pilots had spotted him after which an investigation was launched by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). He was reportedly flying in the path of the planes.

He was spotted for the second time in October 2020 by a crew member around 6,500 feet above the ground near the Los Angeles International Airport, Indian Express reported.

This time around, a pilot has finally captured the video of the jetpack man. Shared by several users on social media, the footage shows a person gliding through the air. Although it is not clear in the footage, those who have seen the person live previously say there is a man wearing the jetpack and travelling in the air alongside airplanes.

The footage was taken by an instructor from the Sling Pilot Academy. According to the information shared by the official Instagram handle of the academy, the footage was shot 3,000 feet above the ground on December 21, 2020. It said that the video was shot south of Los Angeles in Palos Verdes.

The post adds that although the video shows a jetpack, it could also be a drone or some other object. They are also unsure if this was a legal test flight or related to the previous incidents of the jetpack man observed near Los Angeles International Airport.

Jetpack is a device that enables a person to move through the air. It has jets of gas or liquid which propel the wearer of the jetpack. Companies like JetPack Aviation and Martin Jetpack manufacture this device.

People were stunned seeing the video and some of them had witty reactions. While one person said that aliens are 'flexing on humans’ for being ignorant, another person said that the man in the video is him trying to figure out how to get off the planet.

I think it’s aliens, out here flexing on us humans for being so selfishly ignorant when it comes to our health and well-being. “And you wonder why y’all can’t have nice things, smh ✌” #JetpackMan https://t.co/tmdouFKI2t — Judy Ruliani (@JudyRuliani) December 27, 2020

Relax guys, it’s just me trying to figure out how to gtfo of this planet https://t.co/ZOfR9DkHFp — Bruno Miguel (@BrunoMigz) December 28, 2020

One Twitter user was thankful for the fact that we finally got the footage of the jetpack man.

Thank you, 2020.We finally have footage of Jetpack Man/Person.https://t.co/ykWGmTvQXt — #BLM (@moonbird) December 27, 2020

Many of them also joked that the man in the video was the Marvel character Tony Stark, a superhero who uses jet to fly in the air.