Where's Tony Stark? Fans are Speculating Iron Man's Absence in 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' Trailer

Could the absence of Tony Stark from the new Spider-man teaser trailer reveal the fate of Iron Man in 'Avengers: Endgame'?

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:January 16, 2019, 10:59 AM IST
The new teaser trailer for the much-awaited Spider-Man movie, 'Far From Home' just dropped.

The first trailer for Tom Holland-starrer Spider-Man: Far From Home has finally dropped, giving a glimpse at the latest adventures of Peter Parker as he and his classmates head to Europe on a school trip.

According to Sony producer Amy Pascal, the plot of Spider-Man: Far From Home is set "minutes after Avengers: Endgame wraps as a story". Marvel boss Kevin Feige also previously confirmed that Far From Home would be about Peter trying to adjust back to life after the events of the two Avengers movies -- Infinity War and End Game.

Because of the timeline and sequence this movie fits in, fans are speculating that maybe Tony Stark, aka Iron Man doesn't survive Avengers: Endgame.

The Avengers: Endgame trailer had shown Tony Stark stranded in space, running out of oxygen and food, and slowly giving up, with no rescue in sight.

Usually, a trailer for a Marvel movie has a cameo by other superheroes who will be in it. Avengers has had crossovers from Guardians of the Galaxy and Spiderman, which were all introduced in the trailers. This trailer only features Nick Fury and a new character Mysterio, played by Jake Gyllenhaal.

The fact that Iron Man is missing may be a clue - Tony Stark doesn't make it.

In a 'if you blink, you'll miss it shot', Happy Hogan says, "We are all alone". While it may sound like a stretch, Hogan would probably not have made this statement if Iron Man was still around. So far, Stark has been around to help Peter whenever he was in trouble.

While Spider-Man was decimated by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War, it is obvious from this trailer that he will be brought back to life. But can the same be said for Tony Stark?

Fans took to social media to speculate and share their theories.

































Whether Iron Man makes it or not, will be speculation till the movie releases on July 5, 2019.
