Where's Tony Stark? Fans are Speculating Iron Man's Absence in 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' Trailer
Could the absence of Tony Stark from the new Spider-man teaser trailer reveal the fate of Iron Man in 'Avengers: Endgame'?
Could the absence of Tony Stark from the new Spider-man teaser trailer reveal the fate of Iron Man in 'Avengers: Endgame'?
The first trailer for Tom Holland-starrer Spider-Man: Far From Home has finally dropped, giving a glimpse at the latest adventures of Peter Parker as he and his classmates head to Europe on a school trip.
According to Sony producer Amy Pascal, the plot of Spider-Man: Far From Home is set "minutes after Avengers: Endgame wraps as a story". Marvel boss Kevin Feige also previously confirmed that Far From Home would be about Peter trying to adjust back to life after the events of the two Avengers movies -- Infinity War and End Game.
Because of the timeline and sequence this movie fits in, fans are speculating that maybe Tony Stark, aka Iron Man doesn't survive Avengers: Endgame.
The Avengers: Endgame trailer had shown Tony Stark stranded in space, running out of oxygen and food, and slowly giving up, with no rescue in sight.
Usually, a trailer for a Marvel movie has a cameo by other superheroes who will be in it. Avengers has had crossovers from Guardians of the Galaxy and Spiderman, which were all introduced in the trailers. This trailer only features Nick Fury and a new character Mysterio, played by Jake Gyllenhaal.
The fact that Iron Man is missing may be a clue - Tony Stark doesn't make it.
In a 'if you blink, you'll miss it shot', Happy Hogan says, "We are all alone". While it may sound like a stretch, Hogan would probably not have made this statement if Iron Man was still around. So far, Stark has been around to help Peter whenever he was in trouble.
While Spider-Man was decimated by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War, it is obvious from this trailer that he will be brought back to life. But can the same be said for Tony Stark?
Fans took to social media to speculate and share their theories.
When Tony Stark isn’t in the trailer— Benson (@bluke123) January 15, 2019
pic.twitter.com/O6GZpoy8xq#SpidermanFarFromHome
happy: “you’re all alone.”— naomi (@marvelunsolved) January 15, 2019
me: powerful line
inner me: TONY STARK IS DEAD #SpidermanFarFromHome pic.twitter.com/Xd9OhtEyeJ
I'm gonna just ignore the fact that:— (@spideyxbishop) January 15, 2019
- Pepper Potts signed the check from the Stark Relief Foundation
- Peter looked at the suit Tony gave him with sadness in his eyes
- Happy said "You're all alone"
-Tony Stark is DEAD #SpiderManFarFromHome pic.twitter.com/6nCjFDUch6
1. Pepper is the CEO of stark industries of course she'd sign the check— liz//sep14th (@gocdnight) January 15, 2019
2.peter didn't get sad when glad mentioned tony at the end
3."you're all alone" is probably bc no other avengers are with him in europe
Wasn't Pepper running the company since IM2? And maybe Peter just has bad memories associated with the suit...Getting erased and all...There's hope....Let Tony have his happy ending Marvel.. https://t.co/gv9GPfT3c3— LoveYourself (@Sakura72443489) January 15, 2019
I’m sick of hearing this. TONY STARK IS NOT DEAD IN FAR FROM HOME. If he did die wouldn’t the movie be a bit darker? It’s before infinity war and endgame because how wouldn’t they acknowledge the fact that half of the population got erased. pic.twitter.com/8qsDWQXayU— Emperor A.L.C (@empireAlC) January 15, 2019
Me ignoring VERY CLEAR signs that The Tony Stark might be dead #SpiderManFarFromHome pic.twitter.com/PYwt32HCTy— Quentin (@qbrown_2) January 15, 2019
#SpiderManFarFromHome— The Marvel Fandom (@TheMarvelFandom) January 15, 2019
People: Here is the evidence that Tony Stark is dead.
Me: pic.twitter.com/6aeEOiN5Tk
Everyone: Tony Stark isn’t in the trailer that’s cause he’s dead #SpiderManFarFromHome— QUEEN KAT (@SimplyKay22) January 15, 2019
Me: pic.twitter.com/6U30TDgT4z
i don't know whether far from home confirmed tony stark is dead or alive, i literally see both possibilities from the trailer.— ⎊ (@starkrevenge) January 15, 2019
Whether Iron Man makes it or not, will be speculation till the movie releases on July 5, 2019.
Also Watch
-
Kumbh Chronicles: The Man Who Shunned Comforts of Melbourne to be a Sadhu
-
Tuesday 15 January , 2019
News18 Explains: Sedition Vs Free Speech, What Amounts To Sedition
-
Tuesday 15 January , 2019
Watch : Traditional Bull-Taming Event ‘Jallikattu’ Begins in Madurai
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
Delhi Reacts to the 10% Reservation Bill For Economically Weaker Sections : Political, Helpful or Baseless?
-
Saturday 12 January , 2019
News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 1000 'Hamberders': Donald Trump Gets Called Out For Serving Baloney After White House Dinner
- Yelp Tried to Remove Bugs On App, Artificial Intelligence Deleted Everything
- Iconic Yezdi 250 Motorcycle Modified to Get Bobber Style, Retains Retro Character
- India vs Australia: ‘No Doubt He Should Be in the Team’ – Kohli Backs Dhoni
- A German Court Throws out Qualcomm's Latest Patent Case Against Apple
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s