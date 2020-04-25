BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

'Too Middle Class': Gurugram Police's Sassy Tweet on Lockdown Violators Will Make Maya Sarabhai Proud

YouTube screenshot / Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai.

YouTube screenshot / Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai.

The reference of the tweet came from the popular comedy sitcom 'Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai'.

Share this:

Gurugram Police recently came up with an alternative for the phrase “mama ne pakad liya” and the reference of the same is hilarious.

In a tweet, the police wrote, “Monisha beta "cops caught me" bolo, yeh "mama ne pakad liya" is just too middle class”.

The reference of the tweet came from the popular comedy sitcom 'Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai'. The role of Monisha was essayed by Rupali Ganguly while the snooty mother-in-law’s character was played by Ratna Pathak Shah aka Maya Sarabhai.

The show deals with everyday fun banter between Monisha, who comes from a middle class, and her mother-in-law Maya. In the major part of the show, Maya is basically improvising on the terms used by Monisha as they sound ‘middle class’.

The show, which has been directed by Deven Bhojani and Aatish Kapadia, is being re-run on Star Bharat since April 6. It also stars Satish Shah, Sumeet Raghavan, Rajesh Kumar in poignant roles.

Soon after the tweet was posted Twitterati flooded the reply section with more dialogues on the similar lines:

A user wrote, “Monisha beta "policia" bolo, yeh "police" is just too middle class.”

“Monisha beta "cops took bribe" bolo, yeh "mama ne paiss liya" is just too middle class,” tweeted another.

Some other funny reactions on the post included:


Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    18,668

    +753*  

  • Total Confirmed

    24,506

    +1,054*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    5,063

    +249*  

  • Total DEATHS

    775

    +52*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 25 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres