'Too Middle Class': Gurugram Police's Sassy Tweet on Lockdown Violators Will Make Maya Sarabhai Proud

Gurugram Police recently came up with an alternative for the phrase “mama ne pakad liya” and the reference of the same is hilarious.

In a tweet, the police wrote, “Monisha beta "cops caught me" bolo, yeh "mama ne pakad liya" is just too middle class”.

The reference of the tweet came from the popular comedy sitcom 'Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai'. The role of Monisha was essayed by Rupali Ganguly while the snooty mother-in-law’s character was played by Ratna Pathak Shah aka Maya Sarabhai.

The show deals with everyday fun banter between Monisha, who comes from a middle class, and her mother-in-law Maya. In the major part of the show, Maya is basically improvising on the terms used by Monisha as they sound ‘middle class’.

The show, which has been directed by Deven Bhojani and Aatish Kapadia, is being re-run on Star Bharat since April 6. It also stars Satish Shah, Sumeet Raghavan, Rajesh Kumar in poignant roles.

Soon after the tweet was posted Twitterati flooded the reply section with more dialogues on the similar lines:

A user wrote, “Monisha beta "policia" bolo, yeh "police" is just too middle class.”

Monisha beta "policia" bolo,

“Monisha beta "cops took bribe" bolo, yeh "mama ne paiss liya" is just too middle class,” tweeted another.

Some other funny reactions on the post included:

