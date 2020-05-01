BUZZ

1-MIN READ

'Too Scary to Watch': Terrifying Video Shows Burmese Python Swallowing a Whole Deer

The snake has been identified as the Burmese python. The clip was recorded in Uttar Pradesh' the Dudhwa National Park.

A video clip of a snake swallowing an entire deer has left netizens shook. The 2 minutes and 22 seconds long clip has been shared by Indian Forest Service official Praveen Kaswan.

The snake has been identified as the Burmese python. The clip was recorded in Uttar Pradesh' the Dudhwa National Park.

Captioning the video, Praveen said, "Unbelievable !! This Burmese python was too much hungry so swallows whole deer. From Dudhwa sent by @WildLense_India for sharing."

Till now, the video has been viewed more than 22 thousand times.

It comes as no surprise that Twitterati had their own set of reactions to this. Some of the users asked questions about how the snake would digest. While others were blown away by the video.

The person who filmed the video did answer to queries raised by some people.

A user asked, "How does the digestion system works for snakes?"

Take a look at some other questions and reactions:


