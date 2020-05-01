'Too Scary to Watch': Terrifying Video Shows Burmese Python Swallowing a Whole Deer

A video clip of a snake swallowing an entire deer has left netizens shook. The 2 minutes and 22 seconds long clip has been shared by Indian Forest Service official Praveen Kaswan.

The snake has been identified as the Burmese python. The clip was recorded in Uttar Pradesh' the Dudhwa National Park.

Captioning the video, Praveen said, "Unbelievable !! This Burmese python was too much hungry so swallows whole deer. From Dudhwa sent by @WildLense_India for sharing."

Unbelievable !! This Burmese python was too much hungry so swallows whole deer. From Dudhwa sent by @WildLense_India for sharing. pic.twitter.com/QdCBXEy4vZ — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) April 28, 2020

Till now, the video has been viewed more than 22 thousand times.

It comes as no surprise that Twitterati had their own set of reactions to this. Some of the users asked questions about how the snake would digest. While others were blown away by the video.

The person who filmed the video did answer to queries raised by some people.

A user asked, "How does the digestion system works for snakes?"

How does the digestion system works for snakes? — Venkatesh.R (@VENKAT_GUDDU) April 28, 2020

Take a look at some other questions and reactions:

Is it possible. Will he digest it ?? So scared to even see full video — Nisha rai (@nisharai_ggc) April 28, 2020

Too late for the poor deer but will this 'petu' be okay!?!



This reminded me of the scene in Anaconda, where the human face is clearly outlined through the stomach of the giant creature, scarred me for life. 😪 pic.twitter.com/yiTf3fDbaH — Ms. Kaur (@quietframe) April 28, 2020