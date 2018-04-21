GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
3-min read

'Too Young and Too Soon': Twitter Mourns the Untimely Demise of Swedish DJ Avicii

Tim Bergling, the Swedish DJ and electronic dance music producer who rose to fame under the stage name Avicii, was found dead on Friday in Muscat. He was 28.

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:April 21, 2018, 11:48 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
'Too Young and Too Soon': Twitter Mourns the Untimely Demise of Swedish DJ Avicii
Image credits: Avicii / Facebook
The Swedish-born producer and DJ known as Avicii has been found dead in Oman.

Publicist Diana Baron said in a statement that the 28-year-old DJ, born Tim Bergling, was in Muscat, Oman.

"The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time," the statement said.

Avicii was a pioneer of the contemporary Electronic Dance Movement and a rare DJ capable of worldwide arena tours. He won two MTV Music Awards, one Billboard Music Award and earned two Grammy nominations. His biggest hit was "Le7els."

His death comes just days after he was nominated for a Billboard Music Award for top dance/electronic album for his EP "Avicii (01)." He was nominated alongside his peers, who have taken EDM mainstream of late — The Chainsmokers, Calvin Harris and Kygo.

A host of stars from the music world came forward to pay tribute to the star.










So Sad....... So Tragic. Good Bye Dear Sweet Tim. 💙 Gone too Soon. #avicii

A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on







































Avicii had in the past suffered acute pancreatitis, in part due to excessive drinking. After having his gallbladder and appendix removed in 2014, he canceled a series of shows in attempt to recover. He quit touring in 2016 but continued making music in the studio.

Last year, he posted this message on his website, promising to keep creating: "The next stage will be all about my love of making music to you guys. It is the beginning of something new."

(With AP inputs)

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Now Showing: Masand's Verdict On Beyond the Clouds

Now Showing: Masand's Verdict On Beyond the Clouds

Recommended For You