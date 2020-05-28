BUZZ

3-MIN READ

'Took All Precautions': Beauty Vlogger Nabela Noor Narrates How She Tested Positive for Covid-19

Vlogger Nabela Noor / Instagram.

Vlogger Nabela Noor / Instagram.

Nabela wrote that she had been staying inside for 75 days, self quarantining as many people across the world have.

Famous beauty vlogger Nabela Noor on Wednesday revealed that she has tested positive for COVID-19. Documenting her ordeal, the YouTuber posted a selfie with a long note on her Instagram account.

Nabela wrote that she had been staying inside for 75 days, self quarantining as many people across the world have.

She had stepped out only five times during the period and that too by following every precautionary measure. "The 5 times I left the house I took every precaution including masks, social distancing and hand washing," she mentioned in the post.

View this post on Instagram

Today I found out that I tested positive for COVID-19. Most of you know that I have been self-quarantining for 75 days and counting. I have done everything by the book. ⁣ ⁣ The 5 times I left the house I took every precaution including masks, social distancing and hand washing. After 4 days of symptoms, I learned that I tested positive. ⁣ ⁣ I am sad and have cried my fair share of tears all morning. But I have faith in God and His power and grace. I felt defeated at first but am renewed in faith. ⁣ ⁣ I can’t thank @itssethmar enough for his tender love and care and his relentless faith, which feels like enough for the both of us at times. ⁣ ⁣ I’ll keep you posted as I can and will continue to update daily on @nabelanoorhome with daily short videos of my progress. ⁣ ⁣ Please pray for us if you can. ⁣ ⁣ Sending lots + lots of love.

A post shared by Nabela (নাবিলা) Noor (@nabela) on

She wrote how she had done "everything by the book" yet was taken over by the disease. It was four days of suffering from the symptoms of the viral infection; after which she got the tests done. The Bangladeshi-American YouTuber thanked her husband Seth Martin for supporting her thoroughly during the tough stage.

She also said that she would be documenting her daily life fighting against the disease and post regular updates for people to closely understand the toll COVID-19 takes on a person.

Nabela also informed her Twitters followers after which many well-wishers praised her for staying indoors thereby minimising the spread of the deadly infection.

Writing about her health complications in another post, she informed fans that she has been "struggling to breathe" and "experiencing a variety of symptoms". Nabela shared that despite having felt "whirlwind of emotions", she was going to choose "hope" at the end of the day.


