'Took All Precautions': Beauty Vlogger Nabela Noor Narrates How She Tested Positive for Covid-19

Famous beauty vlogger Nabela Noor on Wednesday revealed that she has tested positive for COVID-19. Documenting her ordeal, the YouTuber posted a selfie with a long note on her Instagram account.

Nabela wrote that she had been staying inside for 75 days, self quarantining as many people across the world have.

She had stepped out only five times during the period and that too by following every precautionary measure. "The 5 times I left the house I took every precaution including masks, social distancing and hand washing," she mentioned in the post.

She wrote how she had done "everything by the book" yet was taken over by the disease. It was four days of suffering from the symptoms of the viral infection; after which she got the tests done. The Bangladeshi-American YouTuber thanked her husband Seth Martin for supporting her thoroughly during the tough stage.

She also said that she would be documenting her daily life fighting against the disease and post regular updates for people to closely understand the toll COVID-19 takes on a person.

Nabela also informed her Twitters followers after which many well-wishers praised her for staying indoors thereby minimising the spread of the deadly infection.

But your actions may have saved lives by reducing the spread. — Rick M (@RickFloridaE) May 27, 2020

Love I’m so sorry. Stay strong and drink lots of water and tea. Also vitamin C and zinc. Me and my fiancé have been fighting this for almost a month and we retested again and still came out positive. I’ll kee you in my prayers and whatever you do stay calm. We love you 🌹💞 — Elaine🌻 (@MsElaine89) May 27, 2020

Writing about her health complications in another post, she informed fans that she has been "struggling to breathe" and "experiencing a variety of symptoms". Nabela shared that despite having felt "whirlwind of emotions", she was going to choose "hope" at the end of the day.