Toothbrush Gets Stuck Under Woman's Eye, Successfully Removed Surgically in Karnataka

On the eve of Independence Day (August 14), Vinoda Talwar, a housewife from Hirur village near Hangal in Haveri district, was having a regular day. Early in the morning while she was brushing the teeth of her four year old daughter, the kid playfully pushed the brush away, which pierced Talwar just below the left eye.

Shockingly, thereafter, the entire household was in panic mode and tried to move the brush carefully. But, the toothbrush broke in between and a big chunk was still on the face, stuck fairly deep inside.

The woman was then shifted to Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) in Hubballi after Haveri district hospital doctor referred. CT scan, CT angiogram of the facial structure and all necessary investigations were carried out. After three days of the accident, a 7-inch broken piece of the toothbrush was successfully surgically removed. If not handled with care, it could have turned the 28-year-old woman permanently blind in one eye, said the doctors.

A team of specialists, comprising of oral and maxillofacial surgeons, ophthalmologists and anaesthetists, came together to save the woman’s eye.

“This is a rare surgery. We removed a 7 cm broken piece of plastic toothbrush the pierced under the eye with a 7-8 cm deep wound in the face. The patient is doing fine post-surgery” said Dr Manjunath Vijapur, oral and maxillofacial specialist, KIMS. The same team of specialists had performed a complex surgery two months ago where they removed a 6 cm knife from the face of a man, said the specialist.

