2-MIN READ

Toppled Slave Trader Edward Colston's Statue Replaced by BLM Protester in Britain

A new black resin and steel statue entitled

A new black resin and steel statue entitled "A Surge of Power (Jen Reid) 2020" by artist Marc Quinn stands after the statue was put up this morning on the empty plinth of the toppled statue of 17th century slave trader Edward Colston, which was pulled down during a Black Lives Matter protest in Bristol, England, Wednesday, July 15, 2020.

Edward Colston, who made a fortune from trading in West African slaves, was pulled down and thrown in the harbour last month by anti-racism protesters demonstrating in the wake of the death of African-American George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 15, 2020, 3:36 PM IST
A sculpture of a Black protester with her fist raised in the air has been erected in place of a 17th Century English slave trader whose statue was toppled by anti-racism demonstrators last month in Britain's port city of Bristol.

Edward Colston, who made a fortune from trading in West African slaves, was pulled down and thrown in the harbour last month by anti-racism protesters demonstrating in the wake of the death of African-American George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25.

The death of Floyd led to protests for racial equality and police reforms across the United States and around the world.

APTOPIX Britain Protests Slavery

AP Photo/Matt Dunham

The sculpture of Jen Reid, who was photographed standing on the plinth of Colston's statue, was put up in the early hours of Wednesday by a team directed by artist Marc Quinn, the Guardian reported.

"Resident Jen Reid and I have unveiled a new temporary, public installation, ‘A Surge of Power (Jen Reid) 2020’, on top of Edward Colston’s empty plinth in Bristol, England," Quinn said on Instagram beside a photograph of the new work.

(With Reuters inputs)

