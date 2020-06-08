BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
3-MIN READ

Toppling of Slave Trader Edward Colston's Statue by BLM Protesters is a Reminder of 'Poetic Justice'

Edward Colston / AP image.

Edward Colston / AP image.

Black Lives Matter protestors brought down Edward Colston's statue in Bristol on June 7 and erupted in joy. Same were the scenes on social media.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 8, 2020, 9:56 AM IST
Share this:

Black Lives Matter movement is on full display in Britain and the anti-racism protestors joined the cause by toppling Edward Colston's statue, a notorious slave trader back in the day.

The protestors attached ropes to his statue in Bristol, a city in the southwest of England, before pulling it down. Moments later, the statue crashed to the ground and hundreds of demonstrators in attendance erupted in joy.

Protesters then appeared to kneel on the neck of the statue for eight minutes, recalling how George Floyd died in Minneapolis on May 25. The statue was then rolled into the nearby Bristol Harbour — again to rapturous scenes.

Several users assembled on Twitter to celebrate the historic event.

Many others noticed an apparent change in the location of Colston statue on Google Maps - something that reportedly fixed later.

Colston, who was born in 1636 to a wealthy merchant family, became prominently involved in England’s sole official slaving company at the time, the Royal African Company, and Bristol was at the heart of it.

The company transported tens of thousands of Africans across the Atlantic Ocean, mainly to work the sugar plantations in the Caribbean and cultivate the tobacco fields that were burgeoning in the new North American colony of Virginia. Each enslaved person had the company’s initials branded onto their chest.

The bronze memorial, which had been in place since 1895, had been the subject of an 11,000-strong petition to have it removed. Residents, including the city's big community that hails from the Caribbean, are ashamed of what Colston represents.

(With AP inputs)


Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading