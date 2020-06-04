News18 » buzz 1-MIN READ

Toronto Park Signboards Read 'Poop and Scoop' after Humans Start Defecating in Open 'Ten thousand people, no bathrooms, you do the math. ' Trending Desk

Last Updated: June 4, 2020, 3:42 PM IST Share this: You might have seen ‘poop and scoop’ sign boards for pets, while taking them out for a walk. These signboards urge owners to pick up the poop done by their pet, in order to keep the roads clean. A locality in Toronto has put up similar signboards, but these are not for pets. The signboards spotted at the Trinity Bellwoods Park show a human defecating while another is picking it up. It reads, “Be a Good Neighbor, pick up after your human.” The signboard also had #CleanupCOVID written on it. It also had a tissue paper rolled attached to it.

The boards were put into display after some of the residents of the area complained that while the park bathrooms were locked, they spotted people urinating and defecating in open spaces, reported the Toronto Sun.

In a video uploaded by 6IXCanadaTV on Instagram, a person can be heard complaining, “Ten thousand people, no bathrooms, you do the math. Everyone was coming to pee on this side. Imagine, urinating on the side of your house, on the walls”.

The park has reopened bathrooms from May 29. It also informed about the same on the Facebook page Friends of Trinity Bellwoods.

Local councilor Joe Cressy has addressed the current problem. “The City of Toronto has 1,500 parks and while we saw largely and appropriate physical distancing taking place, Trinity Bellwoods was an exception,” he was quoted in the local news article.

He mentioned that the staff members have been increased in order to take care of such situations. However, he has not received any such complaint, Cressy claimed.

https://pubstack.nw18.com/pubsync/fallback/api/videos/recommended?source=n18english&channels=5d95e6c378c2f2492e2148a2&categories=5d95e6d7340a9e4981b2e109&query=Toronto,Park,Signboards,Read,'Poop,and,Scoop',after,Humans,Start,Defecating,in,Open,COVID19,defecating,in,open,&publish_min=2020-06-02T17:49:26.000Z&publish_max=2020-06-04T17:49:26.000Z&sort_by=date-relevance&order_by=0&limit=2