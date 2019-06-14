Toronto Raptors Assistant Coach Used Paper-Cup as Megaphone During a Game, Tweeples Loved it
Jamaal Magloire, who played 12 seasons in the NBA before joining the bench, chose the unique method to yell instructions over the sound of the crowd at Oracle Arena in California, United States.
Image credit: Twitter
The assistant coach of Toronto Raptors tore the bottom off a Gatorade cup to use it as a microphone during a game, and Twitter users let their feelings known in the form a meme fest.
Jamaal Magloire, who played 12 seasons in the NBA before joining the bench, chose the unique method to yell instructions over the sound of the crowd at Oracle Arena in California, United States.
“ I have never seen it before. Unbelievable,” an ABC commentator is heard saying in a clip which went on Twitter and other social media sites.
“Oracle Arena is so loud a Raptors assistant coach using the cup as a megaphone,” ESPN quipped.
Oracle Arena is so loud a Raptors assistant coach using the cup as a megaphone 📣 pic.twitter.com/YuNNolUwRV— ESPN (@espn) June 14, 2019
Other netizens also chimed in:
I SAID, DOES ANYONE HAVE A BIGGER CUP pic.twitter.com/bCF9m4f5f5— BIN RACCOON (@russbengtson) June 14, 2019
the raptors should give him an actual megaphone just to see what happens— DAWGSGOTTAEATCHOPZ (@Pchopz_) June 14, 2019
"THAT'S ALL-STAR CENTER JAMAAL MAGLOIRE TO YOU" pic.twitter.com/gmo4PYDvUl— Louis Keene (@thislouis) June 14, 2019
Sooo @jamaalmagloire is the new Meryl Streep? #nbafinals pic.twitter.com/lkbfhHfIhG— Ef Rodriguez (@pug) June 14, 2019
Nerds: "Advances in technology and analytics have really improved the way coaches approach the game today."Jamal Magloire: "I GOT A CUP" pic.twitter.com/sox0w3Hpr6— pat muldowney (@muldowney) June 14, 2019
JURASSIC PARK DOESN’T MAKE ANY SENSE AS RAPTORS LIVED IN THE CRETACEOUS PERIOD pic.twitter.com/7aWWMXdiK5— Anthony F. Irwin (@AnthonyIrwinLA) June 14, 2019
same energy pic.twitter.com/jD8oVTqLpn— SB Nation (@SBNation) June 14, 2019
"AS I SAID IN MY PREVIOUS EMAIL..." pic.twitter.com/MGjh59els1— Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) June 14, 2019
I NEED TO SPEAK TO A MANAGER RIGHT NOW pic.twitter.com/kJs1Sjz0TW— Tony (@_tonyhuynh) June 14, 2019
Also Watch
-
"Save the Saviours" : What Protesting Doctors Demand
-
Thursday 13 June , 2019
Is this Viral Video of Foreigners Dancing to 'Lollypop Lagelu', Actually From London?
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Everest Traffic Jam: Delhi Mountaineer Recalls Horror of Getting Stranded in Death Zone
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Exclusive: First Pictures of AN-32 Plane Found in Arunachal
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Water Scarcity in India: Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Maharashtra Affected
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Salman Khan’s Bharat Struggles to Maintain Momentum at Box Office, Earns Rs 172.50 Crore in 9 Days
- Kareena Kapoor’s Yoga Routine will Inspire You for a Healthy Lifestyle
- Air India Express with 185 Passengers Hit by Bird, Returns to Mumbai Airport
- Now Book Bajaj Qute Taxi on the Uber App, New Uber XS Category Introduced
- Is this Viral Video of Foreigners Dancing to 'Lollypop Lagelu', Actually From London?
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s