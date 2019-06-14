Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Toronto Raptors Assistant Coach Used Paper-Cup as Megaphone During a Game, Tweeples Loved it

Jamaal Magloire, who played 12 seasons in the NBA before joining the bench, chose the unique method to yell instructions over the sound of the crowd at Oracle Arena in California, United States.

Updated:June 14, 2019, 6:41 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Toronto Raptors Assistant Coach Used Paper-Cup as Megaphone During a Game, Tweeples Loved it
Image credit: Twitter
Loading...

The assistant coach of Toronto Raptors tore the bottom off a Gatorade cup to use it as a microphone during a game, and Twitter users let their feelings known in the form a meme fest.

Jamaal Magloire, who played 12 seasons in the NBA before joining the bench, chose the unique method to yell instructions over the sound of the crowd at Oracle Arena in California, United States.

“ I have never seen it before. Unbelievable,” an ABC commentator is heard saying in a clip which went on Twitter and other social media sites.

“Oracle Arena is so loud a Raptors assistant coach using the cup as a megaphone,” ESPN quipped.

Other netizens also chimed in:

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram