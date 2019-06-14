Toronto Raptors Assistant Coach Used Paper-Cup as Megaphone During a Game, Tweeples Loved it

The assistant coach of Toronto Raptors tore the bottom off a Gatorade cup to use it as a microphone during a game, and Twitter users let their feelings known in the form a meme fest.

Jamaal Magloire, who played 12 seasons in the NBA before joining the bench, chose the unique method to yell instructions over the sound of the crowd at Oracle Arena in California, United States.

“ I have never seen it before. Unbelievable,” an ABC commentator is heard saying in a clip which went on Twitter and other social media sites.

“Oracle Arena is so loud a Raptors assistant coach using the cup as a megaphone,” ESPN quipped.

Oracle Arena is so loud a Raptors assistant coach using the cup as a megaphone 📣 pic.twitter.com/YuNNolUwRV — ESPN (@espn) June 14, 2019

Other netizens also chimed in:

I SAID, DOES ANYONE HAVE A BIGGER CUP pic.twitter.com/bCF9m4f5f5 — BIN RACCOON (@russbengtson) June 14, 2019

the raptors should give him an actual megaphone just to see what happens — DAWGSGOTTAEATCHOPZ (@Pchopz_) June 14, 2019

"THAT'S ALL-STAR CENTER JAMAAL MAGLOIRE TO YOU" pic.twitter.com/gmo4PYDvUl — Louis Keene (@thislouis) June 14, 2019

Nerds: "Advances in technology and analytics have really improved the way coaches approach the game today."Jamal Magloire: "I GOT A CUP" pic.twitter.com/sox0w3Hpr6 — pat muldowney (@muldowney) June 14, 2019

JURASSIC PARK DOESN’T MAKE ANY SENSE AS RAPTORS LIVED IN THE CRETACEOUS PERIOD pic.twitter.com/7aWWMXdiK5 — Anthony F. Irwin (@AnthonyIrwinLA) June 14, 2019

"AS I SAID IN MY PREVIOUS EMAIL..." pic.twitter.com/MGjh59els1 — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) June 14, 2019