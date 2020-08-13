Torrential Rainfall Causes Spectacular Reverse Waterfall in Australia’s Royal National Park

We all know what gravity is and how everything in this world is attracted towards the Earth’s surface because of gravitational pull. However, defying the laws of nature and physics, a waterfall in Australia has left everyone astonished.

One can observe a reverse waterfall at the Royal National Park near Sydney, where water flows backwards over the cliff instead of pouring down. The reasons for this reverse waterfall are considered to be torrential rainfall and wild weather in Australia.

The bizarre phenomenon was recently captured in a video, posted on Facebook. “70km/h gusts battering the Royal National Park coastline have resulted in the creation of spectacular reverse waterfalls as captured in this video,” read the caption.

The winds reached the speed of 70 kmph, as captured in the video posted to the Bundeena visitor site. One can see the water flying upwards in reverse over the cliff.

As reported by Esquire, meteorologists believe that the occurrence of reverse waterfalls is the result of high winds coming off the ocean. These winds hit the cliffs with such a force that the water is pushed back up from where it comes.

The aerial footage of the phenomenon has left the netizens stunned, watching two waterfalls close on the side of the cliff top, a part of coastal walk near Bundeena. The town is a popular holiday destination in Sydney and has other attractions such as private bush walks and beautiful beaches.