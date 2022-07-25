'Total BS': Elon Musk Rubbishes Reports of Affair with Google Co-founder's Wife

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has dismissed a report claiming that he had an affair with Google co-founder Sergey Brin’s wife, Nicole Shanahan. “This is total bs. Sergey and I are friends and were at a party together last night! I’ve only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people around. Nothing romantic,” the CEO commented on a report by The Wall Street Journal. It claimed that both tech billionaires may have ended their friendship due to the affair between Shanahan and Musk. WSJ reported that “The liaison with Mr Musk took place in early December 2021, at the Art Basel event in Miami…Art Basel is a multiday, annual festival that draws wealthy attendees from around the world.”

The report claimed that Musk dropped to one knee in front of Brin, apologizing for the affair profusely while begging for forgiveness. Brin acknowledged the apology but is not speaking regularly to Musk, the report further added.

Brin and Musk were close friends and Musk earlier said that he used to ‘regularly crash’ at the search engine co-founder’s home for several years. Brin also provided Musk with about $500,000 for Tesla during the 2008 financial crisis to help the electric-car maker when it was struggling to boost production.

Musk also gifted Brin in 2015 one of Tesla’s first all-electric sport-utility vehicles. Brin asked his financial advisers to sell his personal investments in Elon Musk-owned companies. The report did not confirm if the investments were sold or how large they were.

The news comes just a few days after it was reported that Musk had twins in November 2021 with a top executive of his artificial intelligence company, Nueralink. As per the new court documents, Musk and his employee Shivon Zilis welcomed two children last year at the time when the Tesla chief and his then-girlfriend Grimes, with whom he had two kids, headed for a split. With this, Musk becomes the father of ten known children. This includes six from his first wife, Justine Musk. Out of six, one of them passed away at 10 months due to an illness. After this, he had two children with Claire Boucher, who is professionally known as Grimes.

In April this year, Musk and Zilis filed a petition to change the name of the twins with the aim of having “their father’s last name.” While the mother’s last name would be their middle name. After a month, a Texas judge approved the petition. A court docket summary on the Westlaw legal research service showed a judge signed an “Order Changing the Names Of Multiple Children” on May 11.

