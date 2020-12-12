Touched by Gesture, AR Rahman Shares Fan Art Portrait of Music Maestro in Tamil Script

Academy Award-winning music composer AR Rahman shared a portrait of himself which was made by a fan using Tamil script on social media.

Touched by the gesture, Rahman took to Instagram on Thursday and shared the unique fan art with his online family.

The artwork features an outlined sketch of Rahman’s picture.

It was a gift and presented to the maestro as a mark of tribute to his contribution and is dedicated to celebrating the beauty of Tamil script through custom lettering, calligraphy and typography. It was made by Tamil Typography - a company specializing in typographic art.

Check it out here:

The words used to make the portrait of Rahman in the artwork were names of the songs composed by him.

It also features the artist’s name - Tharique Azeez from Tamil Typography in the lower part of the artwork. The artist not only made clever use of Tamil calligraphy but in a quirky way, he also added some smudges in his artwork to give it an original look.

The background of the sketch is made to look like a parchment paper feel, which adds some exotic vibe to it. The portrait was simply able to bring out the composer’s character and personality in this unique combination of clever word-play-art.

Rahman’s post has already garnered close to 1.5 lakh likes within hours of going online and a slew of appreciative comments by his followers. The ‘Mozart of Madras’ tagged the official Instagram handle of the creators Tamil Typography in the caption, which led to his fans and followers liking and appreciating the art on their handle as well.

Appreciating the post as ‘Awesome art’, one user wrote on the photo-video sharing platform, ‘It’s perfect’ commented another. There were several others who expressed their love using fire or heart-shaped emojis.

Some even wrote ‘Thailavaa’, which means leader or boss in Tamil. Others called it an ‘amazing’ piece of work that deserves to be placed for public viewing.

Meanwhile, the composer was recently chosen as the brand ambassador of the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA).

Exciting and inspiring with more responsibilities 😊 https://t.co/P7PZiUZu4p — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) November 30, 2020

On the work front, Rahman’s fans can enjoy listening to his tunes for ‘Ponniyin Seivan’ a Tamil film which will be released sometime next year and ‘Atrangi Re’ a Hindi movie which is scheduled for a release in February 2021.