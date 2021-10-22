'Touched Mother's Feet': Fans Share Favourite 'SRK Story' That Impacted Their Lives

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan showing humility and respect in the face of adversity made the fans on the Internet respond with kind words on Thursday. Khan was visiting his son Aryan Khan at Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail, making his first-ever appearance since his son has been embroiled in the case related to the alleged seizure of drugs from a cruise ship. In his plea, Aryan said he was innocent and had not committed any crime and that he had been falsely implicated in the case. Thursday, however, was the first time Aryan (23) met any family member since his arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3. With media persons and the general public mobbing the actor, SRK greeted the crowd sitting outside the jail with folded hands, not once but twice. The video was then circulated far and wide on microblogging site Twitter and had a snowballing effect of sorts as users shared penned anecdotes of how Shah Rukh Khan made an impact on their lives in one way or the other.

Chinmayi Sripaada, who lent her voice for the song ‘Titli’ in Chennai Express, recounted the time when Khan wrote back to her on Twitter.

Thread.Years ago, when I sang Titli in Chennai Express, a superstar tagged me and said I sounded like love. If I remember right, it was the first time an actor, anywhere had said anything nice about my singing.I remember laughing and crying at the same time.— Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) October 21, 2021

This was the tweet. And he replied. From the barrage of tweets that he was getting that day.(And seeing the replies to my tweet, several years on, makes me see people in new light 😃) pic.twitter.com/7HjD5L5df6 — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) October 21, 2021

Chinmayi further recalled SRK taking notice of her elated mother’s post on social media and taking time out to speak to her over the phone before eventually meeting her in person and taking her blessings.

“Cut to several days later when he came to Chennai - He took the effort to cut across a huge room with people waiting, found my mother and took her blessing by touching her feet," the singer wrote before adding: “I will never forget how this man made me feel. How he made my mother feel. He was such a breath of fresh air and I knew a Superstar like him could be this sincerely, genuinely nice. He did NOT have to be that nice. But he did."

…word for word - and asked me to convey his respects to my mother. Cut to a few hours later, I was saying bye, taking leave of everyone, and he said he’ll speak to my mother. I thought he was joking and he wasn’t. He took my phone, spoke to my mother for some 15 minutes— Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) October 21, 2021

Another story that went viral on the bluebird app came from Munish Bhardwaj, a filmmaker, who recounted a first-person account from his niece who happened to be an AD on Khan’s Fan.

“One day after wrap up, @iamsrk invited all the assistants, of all departments to his house for dinner. Only assistants. No seniors or HODs… so all the assistants of all departments (Direction, Camera, Sound, Costumes, Art Director, Production etc) were at his place. And he had carefully chosen return gifts for all. Everyone got a book about their field of interest," Munish wrote before adding, “My niece got a published screenplay of a film and a book on screenwriting. And all those books were personally signed by SRK. It remains the most prized possession of my niece till date."

Mr favourite SRK story was the first person account from my niece. She was an AD on ‘Fan’ and they were shooing in London. One day after wrap up, @iamsrk invited all the assistants, of all departments to his house for dinner. Only assistants. No seniors or HODs… so all the— Munish Bhardwaj (@MunishBhardwaj) October 21, 2021

An SRK fan shared their meeting with the superstar.

We clicked a pic, while I was leaving I requested Him saying I don’t want to hurt Ur knee but I want to touch ur feet. He said not required Beta & I told him its my wish from many years & meanwhile Ravi dada was pushing me to go but SRK held my hand & nodded me to touch his feet.— Namma SRK Fan (@priteshpdedhia) October 21, 2021

“King of romance."

Everyone has an #SRK story. And so do I. Stories, in fact. Unable to pen down a single one now. All I know is that every time I am in love, I owe it to SRK. He taught us romance, of course. But he also taught us kindness in love, an aspect I hold on to so tightly now.— Somya Lakhani (@somyalakhani) October 21, 2021

And those who had no personal stories to share did have something to say about the superstar.

I do not have a personal story but ever since I started working for the Indian film Industry in 2018, SRK is one person about whom I have only heard stories like this from people who have worked with him over the years. https://t.co/zeKd5Xcqhf— J O J O (@bubblewrapster) October 21, 2021

Meanwhile, the Bombay high court will hear Aryan Khan’s bail plea on October 26, his lawyers were quoted as saying by ANI.

