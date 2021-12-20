Touching Funeral Procession Video Of London Ice Cream Man Goes Viral

A video of the funeral procession of an ice cream seller from London has gone viral after a user shared it on Twitter. A user Louisa Davies recently shared the video of the funeral service on Twitter with a touching post which has drawn the attention of Twitterati. “Just witnessed an ice cream man’s funeral and all the ice cream vans came and followed in solidarity I AM SOBBING,” tweeted Davies sharing the video.

just witnessed an ice cream man’s funeral and all the ice cream vans came and followed in solidarity I AM SOBBING pic.twitter.com/bJhyJj4JoK— Louisa Davies (@LouisaD__) December 17, 2021

The video clip has turned users emotional and many are posting touching comments. The video has received over 13.4 million views and more than 8.67 lakh likes. People are touched by the love and respect shown by fellow ice cream traders who joined the funeral service with their ice cream vans.

“I attended this funeral, I’m amazed how much of an impact it has had to the area,” wrote a user reacting to the video.

I attended this funeral, I’m amazed how much of an impact it has had to the area 🥰 pic.twitter.com/ci4HVAk2io— Ismail Mehmet (@ismail_mehmet) December 17, 2021

Hassan Dervish, a 62-year-old resident of South London, died recently. He was an ice cream seller for the last 40 years and he had set up an ice cream factory in Lewisham in the early 2000s, the Skynews reported. He was very popular among customers and ice cream vendors.

After his death 10 ice cream vans playing their jingles joined the funeral service. The procession was seen weaving its way through Greenwich and Lewisham in southeast London, on December 17, as friends and family turned out to pay their respects to Hassan Dervish, the Sky news report added.

