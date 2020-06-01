'Tough Guy?': Donald Trump Taking Shelter in White House Bunker During Protests Has Twitter in Disbelief

"Biden went to a protest site. Trump went to his bunker. That says everything."

Following the death of 46-year-old George Floyd, the United States has been experiencing a series of violent clashes amid protesting demonstrators and police across cities. Several cities in the United States looked like a war zone after rioters torched several police clubs.

The US President Donald Trump on Friday took shelter in a bunker as anti-racism protesters gathered outside the White House in Washington, DC.

The President was there for a little under an hour before being brought upstairs.

On Saturday, only hours after the protests outside the White House had ended, Trump declared himself safe as he lashed out at the city's Democratic mayor and raised the prospect of his supporters gathering in a place that night in what would amount to a counter-protest.

The news of Trump "hiding" in the presidential bunker was broken by The New York Times and once Twitter got the whiff of it, they came down hard on the US President.

"Donald Trump is hiding in a WH bunker. Most cowardly "tough guy" in history," tweeted one user.

Trump is hiding in an underground bunker rn. No joke. — Anonymous (@YourAnonNews) June 1, 2020

Trump wants to portray himself as a strongman, authoritarian...did he really go hide in a bunker from some 20 year old kids? 😂😂😂 real tough guy — Marcus H. Johnson (@marcushjohnson) June 1, 2020

Tweeting hate from a secure underground bunker beneath The White House and surrounded by the Secret Service.



What a real tough guy that Donald Trump is. — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) June 1, 2020

Trump literally hid in a bunker while Biden met with protesters.



😂 — Covie (@roper_93) June 1, 2020

BREAKING: White House surveillance video released of Donald Trump heading down to his bunker - after protestors surrounded the White House on Friday.#BunkerBitch FAKE PRESIDENT pic.twitter.com/0uGHpN2P8h — Paul Lidicul (@PaulLidicul) June 1, 2020

While Trump hides away in his bunker...pic.twitter.com/YhFeALRUn1 — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) June 1, 2020

Donald Trump is hiding in a WH bunker. Most cowardly “tough guy” in history. — Publius (@ThePubliusUSA) June 1, 2020

Biden went to a protest site. Trump went to his bunker. That says everything. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) June 1, 2020

Trump being in a bunker is cracking me up in ways I can’t explain — quinta brunson (@quintabrunson) June 1, 2020

Trump is hiding in...wait for it...a bunker. — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) June 1, 2020

