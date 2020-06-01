BUZZ

2-MIN READ

'Tough Guy?': Donald Trump Taking Shelter in White House Bunker During Protests Has Twitter in Disbelief

File photo of US President Donald Trump. (Reuters)

File photo of US President Donald Trump. (Reuters)

The US President Donald Trump on Friday took shelter in a bunker as anti-racism protesters gathered outside the White House in Washington, DC.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 1, 2020, 10:15 AM IST
"Biden went to a protest site. Trump went to his bunker. That says everything."

Following the death of 46-year-old George Floyd, the United States has been experiencing a series of violent clashes amid protesting demonstrators and police across cities. Several cities in the United States looked like a war zone after rioters torched several police clubs.

The US President Donald Trump on Friday took shelter in a bunker as anti-racism protesters gathered outside the White House in Washington, DC.

The President was there for a little under an hour before being brought upstairs.

On Saturday, only hours after the protests outside the White House had ended, Trump declared himself safe as he lashed out at the city's Democratic mayor and raised the prospect of his supporters gathering in a place that night in what would amount to a counter-protest.

The news of Trump "hiding" in the presidential bunker was broken by The New York Times and once Twitter got the whiff of it, they came down hard on the US President.

"Donald Trump is hiding in a WH bunker. Most cowardly "tough guy" in history," tweeted one user.

(With CNN inputs)


