'Tough to Spot?': Pune Police Inspire People to Wear Face Masks through Twitter Challenge

Pune police has been quite active on social media and trying to spread awareness of the coronavirus pandemic. It is advising people on what to do in the current situation through its Twitter handle.

Recently, the Pune police tweeted a photo showing a crowd and asked netizens to spot one of the precautions against coronavirus in it. The tweet read, “Tough to spot? Hint - Will be tough for #Corona to put him in a spot too! He’s ‘masked’ himself well after all!”

The task of finding the precaution in the image became tough as it contained a sea of people. The tweet was aimed at highlighting the fact that wearing a mask will help a person protect themselves from COVID-19.

The post has garnered close to 500 likes with many social media users successfully spotting the person with the mask on.

One user said, "A small boy wearing mask, he is only responsible citizen in this pic."

Another user tweeted, "Picture also shows little child is surrounded by an elderly crowd and no one is wearing mask and also flouting social distancing norm. Child still runs risk of virus."

Pune police often finds creative ways to raise awareness among the public. In April, the department shared a meme inspired by the film Ghajini to urge people to wear face masks. In the movie, the character played by actor Aamir Khan suffered from short-term memory loss. So, he got important things etched on his body to remember them. The police put a translucent banner on his torso and wrote an important message, "Forget everything but don't forget to wear a mask."