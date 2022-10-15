Tourist Caught With Rare White Alligator in Suitcase at Munich Airport

As per the United Nations Office of Drugs and Crime, illegal trading of wildlife is the fourth-largest global crime after drugs, counterfeit currency and human trafficking. A recent startling incident proved the extent to which people can go to keep this trade flourishing. According to a Daily Mail report, a US tourist was caught smuggling a meter-long albino alligator at the Munich International Airport in September. He was caught when tried to board a flight from Germany to Singapore.

Officials at the airport were shocked at the sight of how he had stuffed the white alligator in a cramped suitcase. This animal was wrapped in a cling film roll. A small hole was made in the roll for the alligator to breathe. The animal was rescued and given to a reptile sanctuary in Munich. Criminal proceedings were launched against the 42-year-old tourist who committed the offence.

The Munich Main Customs Office also issued a statement in this regard. According to their statement, “Customs officers confiscated a live albino alligator on 25th September 2022 at Munich Airport.”

The statement said that employees at security check had discovered an unusual X-Ray image while checking the luggage. They immediately alerted the customs officers, who found the alligator upon opening the suitcase. The alligator was wrapped in cling film. The customs officers freed the animal and provided it first aid with the help of a veterinarian.

Top showsha video

The statement mentioned that officials have started criminal proceedings against the businessman. The Munich Customs Investigation Office will take responsibility for further inquiry in this case.

Act of wildlife trafficking involves bringing species of animal into or out of a country without a permit. This is an offence under Endangered Species (Import and Export) Act (ESA). The Endangered Species Act is a federal law that was formulated in 1973. It protects endangered species from getting extinct. This act makes it illegal to import or export any endangered species. In Singapore, offenders could face a 2-year jail term or fine of Rs 41,46,556 for committing this crime.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here