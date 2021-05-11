Tourist Left Stranded on 330-ft-high Glass Bridge Shattered by High Winds in China

A tourist in China got the shock of his life when he was left dangling 100 meters in the air after high winds damaged the 330-ft high glass bridge he was walking on. The horrifying incident took place when the man was walking along the glass-bottomed bridge at a resort in Piyan Mountain in Jilin Province. The horrifying incident was posted on China's social media platform Weibo and has grabbed over 4 million views. The man was later rescued and is safe now. A Twitter user named Matt Knight also posted the terrifying video screengrab on his social media handle leaving everyone baffled.

Someone was trapped high up on a suspended glass walkway at a scenic spot in north east China yesterday when high winds caused glass panels to fall out around them. They were eventually able to climb to safety. pic.twitter.com/0vkFHasyWh— Matt Knight (@MattCKnight) May 8, 2021

As reported by The Daily Mail , the wind was blowing at the speed of 150 km/hr and damaged many glass panels of the bridge, leaving the tourist stranded on one section. He was hanging in there for almost an hour, however, the cops, firefighters, and forestry officials quickly flagged about the incident and they got the man off the bridge safely. He was later taken to a hospital for psychological counseling. As the reports suggested, he didn't sustain any injuries and is safe.

Meanwhile, the resort has been closed and will be investigated to find out how the glass panel shattered. The Longjing city government has asked for the same.

Chinese mountain resorts have several popular glass-bottom bridges as a way to attract tourists. The city of Zhangjiajie in the northwest of China's Hunan province has a famous glass bridge that hangs incredibly at 300 m above the ground. The bridge that has been built between two steep cliffs is 430m-long and 6m-wide. The mesmerizing pictures of the bridge leave people baffled on social media. Netizens were in disbelief that this actually exists. The bridge is known as the 'bending' bridge because of how it looks. It was inaugurated in 2017 and was opened to the locals last year. It has been a major tourist spot in the country.

